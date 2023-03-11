Rural Chaplain Diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 11th March – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle
- Monday 13th March - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep
- Thursday 16th March - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep
- Friday 17th March – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle
- Saturday 18th March – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 18th March - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle
The chaplain covers four of PCI’s nineteen regional presbyteries, the Presbyteries of Down, Iveagh, Newry and Armagh.