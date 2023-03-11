News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rural Chaplain Diary

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of local marts
The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of local marts
The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of local marts

​You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 11th March – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle

Most Popular

- Monday 13th March - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) – sheep

- Thursday 16th March - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep

- Friday 17th March – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle

- Saturday 18th March – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 18th March - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle

The chaplain covers four of PCI’s nineteen regional presbyteries, the Presbyteries of Down, Iveagh, Newry and Armagh.