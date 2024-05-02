Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, 9th June, at 2.30pm, in St John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore; Rural Support are holding the service through its Life Beyond Programme, for farming families across Northern Ireland.

The Life Beyond Programme, delivered by Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM, provides much needed practical and emotional support for farm families in Northern Ireland who have experienced bereavement through a farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support commented: “The Life Beyond programme helps individuals and farming families to navigate their new norm with the assistance and guidance of a Farm Business Mentor as well as counselling support in the comfort of their own home. I welcome anyone who has been bereaved in our farming community to join us on the 9th of June in Moneymore so what we can all be united as we celebrate the lives of those we have lost.”

Left to righ: Victor Chestnutt (Founder of Life Beyond), George Mullan (Chairperson of Life Beyond Steering Committee) and Kevin Doherty (CEO Rural Support).

The Life Beyond programme was formally launched by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and Health Minister Robin Swann in August 2021 and since then the programme has supported a number of farming families across Northern Ireland.

The Life Beyond programme offers:

- Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs,

- Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support,

- Mentoring support for the farm business,

- Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all of the farm family.

Commenting on this remembrance event, George Mullan, Chairperson of ABP Food Group and Chairperson of the Life Beyond Steering Committee said: “ABP Food Group have been a great supporter of the Life Beyond programme since its inception and it’s a cause very close to my heart. This Service of Remembrance will be a way to support those who are navigating their way through grief and will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with others who have experienced loss, to reflect and reminisce, and to honour the contributions made to the lives, land and agricultural community by loved ones who have passed away. I welcome all who have experienced loss within the farming community to attend the event so that we might remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones together.”

During the ecumenical service names of family members to be remembered will be read as a roll of honour. Should you wish to include the name of someone close to you or require more information about the event, please contact Rural Support via email [email protected] or call 028 8676 0040.

The event is free of charge with all who have experienced loss within the farming community welcome. Light refreshments will be served and the Farmers’ Choir will be preforming on the day.