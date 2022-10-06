Sheep Farmers Meetings are a big success

That was the comment from farmers attending the events. Another said it was “ a worthwhile and interesting evening”.

NSA are glad to hear that those attending gained something from the talks given by John Grant from Parklands and Cara Sheridan, Ruminant Veterinary Specialist with MSD Animal Health.

There are further meetings planned for 13th October at Greenmount Campus, Benedy Community Centre, Dungiven on 20th and finishing on 27th October at Greenans Bar, Kilcoo.

Speakers and farmers at the meeting

All sheep farmers are welcome to come and hear the talks and question speakers on any sheep related health problems they wish.