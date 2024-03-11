The Slemish Area WI One Day Craft School was hosted by Ahoghill WI recently.

Crafts offered were Floral Art, Beginners’ Painting, Felting, Slow Stitch, Embroidery, Canework and Sewing Machine Skills.

After morning coffee, the ladies started their craftwork and by lunchtime considerable progress had been made and many had already completed their first piece of work.

A light lunch was served by the members of Ahoghill WI and the crafters resumed their work.

A wonderful day was had by everyone and the completed crafts were very impressive.