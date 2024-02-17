Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the aim of improving nutrient utilisation and reducing nutrient losses through leaching or run-off into waterways, there are guidelines for closed spreading periods, application rates and buffer zones.

The closed period prohibits the spreading of organic manures (excluding dirty water), from midnight October 15 to midnight January 31.

Farmyard manure must not be applied from midnight October 31 to midnight January 31.

You should only apply slurry when ground and weather conditions are suitable. Pic: DAERA

The aim of the closed period is to reduce the risk of nutrient loss to waterways as during this period plant growth is significantly reduced and nutrients are more susceptible to leaching and run-off.

You should only apply slurry when ground and weather conditions are suitable

The optimum timing for slurry application is during the spring and summer months as this is the period of optimum plant growth, when plants have the ability to maximise utilisation of nutrients applied.

In addition, to further reduce the risk of nutrient losses at either end of the closed period for slurry application, the maximum application rate for slurry from 1st October until the beginning of the closed period, and also during the month of February, has been reduced from 50m3/ha (4,500 gal/ac) to 30m3/ha (2,700 gal/ac).

Buffer zones (areas where you should not spread) around waterways and lakes increase during these periods, from 10m to 15m for any waterway and from 20m to 30m for lakes.

Additionally, the buffer zone when using Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) is increased from 3m to 5m during that beginning of October and February period. During the spreading season (except February and October), organic manures and dirty water are subject to buffer zones where they should not be applied within 20m of lakes, 50m of a borehole, spring or well and 10m of a waterway other than lakes (reducing to 3m when using LESSE in relation to a buffer zone distance from lakes and other waterways).

Following the end of the closed period, you should only apply slurry when ground and weather conditions are suitable and it is important to avoid areas which pose a high risk of nutrient loss to waterways.

Ensuring not to apply nutrients to waterlogged soils or land liable to flood, on frozen ground or if heavy rain is falling or forecast within the next 48 hours.