STRULE Valley Riding Club held the penultimate night of their annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona on a more pleasant night.

The final takes place on Wednesday, 24th July commencing at 7pm with the 60cm, followed by 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1 metre open. Competitors are asked to wear their show gear if possible however this isn’t essential. This was introduced many years ago by the very first chairperson Mrs Eve Stafford as she always liked riders turned out smartly; so the club carry this on in her memory on finals night. Again this isn’t essential so please do still come along!

The Club would like to thank those who came along to compete on week three and have supported their 2024 showjumping league, and very well done to all.

The same rider and horse/pony combination should compete in the same class, two out of three weeks to be eligible for Perpetual Cups and prizes on the final night, however everyone will be very welcome to compete, members and non members, ponies and horses. Points have been awarded each week and optimum time will decide the placings on the final evening, in the event of equal points.

Perpetual Cups on offer for the final night include The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup, The LW Surphlis & Son Perpetual Trophy, The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup, The Omagh Equestrian & Countrywear Perpetual Cup and The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member in the league.

Prizes for the final night have been very kindly sponsored by Botanica International Ltd, British Horse Feeds and Bailey’s Horse Feeds in Ireland – Judy Maxwell.

Thanks go to Conor McCabe for course building assisted by Katie Clarke, Chris Bogle judging, Emma King entries, Katie Clarke and Alison Donnell call up, Signature Event Catering and to all those that helped put fences up, thank- you.

Points have been adding up each week and on full points in the 60cm class is Rushelle Kerr and Speedy. There are three partnerships on full points in the 70cm class going into the final night – Eimear Watson and Cindy, Nakita Thompson and Tornado and Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy. Young rider Nakita Thompson has a clean sheet in the 80cm also with Tornado alongside Sophie Johnston and Ben. Leading the 90cm class and the 1 metre open class going into the final night is HF Equine young rider Shauna Murray and Ritz.

Results

Week 3 – Wednesday 17th July 2024

60cm double clears

Missy and Kyra Loughran, Ruby and Molly Keys, Speedy and Rushelle Kerr, Amy and Elsa Lee, Gypsy and Jack Smith

70cm double clears

Cindy and Eimear Watson, Ruby and Molly Keys, Speedy and Rushelle Kerr, Tornado and Nakita Thompson, Lucy and Henry Flood, Ava and Amy Noble, Speedy and Ella Jane Johnston, Kez and Rebecca Sheridan

80cm double clears

Tornado and Nakita Thompson, Maggie and Molly Lee, Ben and Sophie Johnston, Thunder and Lionel Johnston, Tye and Ruby Millar

90cm double clears

Rio and Brooke Morrow

1 metre open – no entries