Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris worked with Massey Ferguson at Banner Lane for over 30 years as a demonstrator and instructor. He started with the 100 series without cabs and worked right through the models ending with the 3000 range. He promises to have a lot of photos and memories of his time with the company.

For any of you who dealt with Howard Abraham for your tractors, organisers of the event hope to have their main tractor mechanic, Harry Davison in attendance too and possibly Wesley Cairns. Both men are synonymous with the MF range in the Co Armagh area, having both served their time on the grey Fergusons. All three men should be fit to answer any questions you may have afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations received on the night will be for Reverse Retts, a charity which is trying to find a cure for Retts syndrome. Unfortunately 3 year Molly Walls from the area was diagnosed with the syndrome and without treatment may never walk. Trials are at an advanced level with tests being carried out in the UK.