Two joint first place rosettes were given out to two competitors within the Intro test, Lola Hunter and Megan McCully both received a total percentage of 66.54%, the same collective mark of 20.5 and the same walk mark of 6.5, therefore nothing could separate them from receiving that coveted first place rainbow ribbon.

Again within the newcomers class the top two competitors were sitting on the same total percentage of 65.5%, although this time their collective mark and walk mark separated them into first and second placings. First place went to Alex Greer on 'Phoenix Spark' and second place to Alex Bateson riding 'Rennie'.

Onto the largest class of the day, the Prelim class, where the top two competitors scored 70% and above.

First place went to Sarah McClay and Shawnee with 72% and second place to Lewis Orr and 'Lynch' with 70%. Entries were low in the Novice, Elementary and Medium classes, although talent was aplenty.

Poppy Moore took the win in the Novice class for the second week in a row, this time riding 'Gio' with 72%. Shenade Duggan and 'Henry' took the win in the Elementary class with 64%. Poppy Moore and Victoria McCandless tackled The Pony Club Open Dressage Test, both impressing the judge on the day Claire Ewing.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of Hagan's Croft's five week Dressage League. Thank you to judge Claire Ewing, scribe Barbara and to scorer Katie. Thanks also to Anna from Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until 3rd August and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings. Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results Saturday 20th July 2024

Class 1: INTRO: The Pony Club D Level Dressage Test, Walk & Trot, 2012

=1) Lola Hunter, Ross 66.54%; =1) Megan McCully, Coco 66.54%; 3) Courtney Lynch, Take Two 66.15%; 4) Alex Greer, BRB Diamond Duke 65.77%; 5) Holly McCandless, Sir Max 63.85%; 6) Casey Froemling, Ralphie 63.46%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: British Eventing BE90, Dressage Test 95, 2012

1) Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark 65.5%; 2) Alex Bateson, Rennie 65.5%; 3) Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick 65%; 4) Joanne Dow, Orion 64.5%; 5) Sue Stevenson, Lily 63.25%; 6) Victoria Gribben, Blagdon Paddy 62.5%.

Class 3: PRELIM: British Eventing BE90, Dressage Test 91, 2009

1) Sarah McClay, Shawnee 72%; 2) Lewis Orr, Lynch 70%; 3) Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 68%; 4) Carla Owens, Brackenfinch Bon Bon 66.25%; 5) Siobhan Clarke, Apollo 65%; 6) Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 64.75%.

Class 4: NOVICE: British Eventing, Novice Dressage Test 107, 2016

1) Poppy Moore, Gio 72%; 2) Kacey Pollock, Maisie 63.75%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: British Eventing, Novice Dressage Test 130, 2016

1) Shenade Duggan, Henry 64%; 2) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 61%.

Class 6: MEDIUM: The Pony Club Open Dressage Test, 2015

1) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 59.84%.

