Treasury inaction on red diesel issue ‘shameful’ – McAleer

Red diesel use will no longer be permitted for construction work and other non-allowed purposes from April 2022.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said: “I was shocked and disappointed to receive this shameful reply from the Treasury to our letter outlining our concerns.

“Restricting red diesel fuel entitlement will result in increased fuel costs for a range of local industries such as manufacturing, construction and haulage.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan McAleer

“The decision will also impact on farmers engaged in non-agricultural activities such as charity runs and assisting with local construction projects such as using their tractors and trailers to move gravel or soil on sites.

“In our letter we asked Treasury Officials to brief Members, but in their reply they did not address this and seem uninterested in sincerely engaging on the problem. It is particularly appalling given that the meeting could take place online with no need for an official to physically travel here from London.

“The Treasury cited environmental concerns, but really this measure is about squeezing more tax out of businesses who are already feeling the pressure of inflation and rising energy prices.

“While agricultural purposes will still be exempt, many farmers use their vehicles for day-to-day activities, and they are now thrown into legal uncertainty around those uses.