Ulster Blue heifer tops Carlisle at 5,200gns

Topping the British Blues at 5,200gns was the sweet, stylish heifer, lot 13, Knockagh Perky, from Laura Ervine and family, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim This eye catching heifer stood first in her class and went on to claim the Supreme Championship under Judge, Ali Jackson.

The Ervine family put forward three full ET sisters from the Knockagh Lass/Empire D’OChain flush and Perky was picked out by Ross and Elaine Pattinson to join their Top Side Herd at Carlisle. The other two, lot 12, Knockagh Paloma and lot 11 Knockagh Pixie sold to first time “Blue” buyer, Jackie Smith from Malton, North Yorkshire for 2,800gns and 2,600gns respectively.

Standing Reserve Champion was the almost black bull, lot 4, Almeley Pichon from Graham Morgan and family, Herefordshire. This mobile and well-muscled son of Pinnacle Hero was out of the homebred Almeley Lizzy and found a new home at 5,000gns with A & F Bailie, Newton Stewart.

Topping the sale in Carlisle at the end of September this British Blue heifer from Laura Ervine and family at Knockagh, Newtownabbey made 5,200 gns.

Next in the price ratings at 4,000gns was another stylish heifer, lot 18, Stonebyres Ramona from Blair and Shona Comrie. This well-grown, blue & white daughter of Stonebyres Ninja was out of Stonebyres Jill and the successful purchaser was Eric Barrow, Pow Heads, Wigton.

Also selling at 3,800gns and from the same stable were, lot 14 Stonebyres Rosie & lot 17 Stonebyres Rosetta. Buying them both, was Ken Gamble, Easingwold, North Yorkshire, to join his Linthorpe Herd.

Following closely at 3,600 was another mobile bull lot 1, Kenray Padrick from Beth Hill. This dark blue roan bull was by Farouk De St Amand and out of Kenray Krystal and went home with A & F Bailie, Newton Stewart, who also purchased lot 8 Kenray Phoenix also from Beth Hill for 3,500gns. This one was sired by Nayakou Du Bois Remont and out of Kenray Maizie.

J & M Bamforth sold their February 2021 born heifer, White Rose Rosie for 2,400gns. This eye catching black and white heifer was sired by New Close Hero and out of White Rose Lola. The successful purchasers were David & Gail Ellis, to join their Trencrom Herd in St. Ives, Cornwall.

Advertisement

Leading Prices:

Bulls

Lot 4 5000gns Almeley Pichon from GL Morgan to Messrs Baillie – 1st prize class one, Male Champion & Reserve Overall Champion

Lot 1 Kenray Padrick from Beth Hill 3600gns to Messrs Baillie – 3rd prize class one

Advertisement

Lot 8 Kenray Phoenix from Beth Hill 3500gns to Messrs Baillie – 2nd prize class two

Females

Lot 13 5200gns Knockagh Perky ET from WJ Ervine to Messrs Pattinson, Brampton1st prize class three, Female & Overall Champion

Lot 18 Stonebyres Ramona from Blair & Shona Comrie 4000gns to Messrs Barrow, Wigton – 5th prize class four

Advertisement

Lot 14 Stonebyres Rosie 3800gns Blair & Shona Comrie to Messrs Gamble, Easingwold – 2nd prize class four

Lot 17 Stonebyres Rosetta from Blair & Shona Comrie 3800gns to Messrs Gamble, Easingwold – 4th prize class four

Messrs Comrie also wins the Border British Blue Club Trophy for the highest price animal owned by a member of the Border Club.

Averages

Advertisement

3 Bulls £4235.00, 7 Females £3690.00

Closer to home Dungannon Farmers’ Mart bull sale on Friday, Oct 21 includes three much admired British Blue Bulls from two leading herds. Jim Sloan of Ballygrange, Kilkeel, Co Down has one bull entered and two more are coming from the Chatham Herd of the Morrison family at Armoy, Co Antrim,

On a lighter note the NI British Blues Club hold their annual dinner in the Temple Golf Club, Carryduff on Friday, Nov 19. Highlight of the evening will be the release of results from the annual show herd competition. Sponsored by Club President Johnny Young of Ballynahinch the competition is based on points gained at local shows.