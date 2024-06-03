The country came to town for Lurgan and District Horse and Cattle Show Society’s 109th annual show.

Thousands of exhibitors and spectators arrived at the 250-acre site – the largest urban park in Ireland after Dublin’s Phoenix Park. The venue’s mature woodland and man-made lake provided an idyllic setting for the one-day show.

The sun-drench event was described by Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir as fantastic. “This is my first visit to Lurgan Show and I’m really taken aback by the crowds. Congratulations to the organisers on a very successful event. There is a real sense of community and the schools and home industries section, amusements, craft stalls and Food Heartland marquee open the show up to a wider non-farming audience.

“It is great to see livestock and equine exhibitors from all over Northern Ireland. Lurgan Show really does have something for everyone, and it’s a great shop window for our agri-food industry. My department is keen to ensure a sustainable future for our local agricultural shows.”

Lurgan Show is generously supported by headline sponsor Translink, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, represented by Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley who is in her final few days in office.

A number of local councillors and politicians mingled with the crowds at Lurgan Show. They included the DUP’s Upper Bann Westminster candidate Carla Lockhart who is a great supporter of event. “Lurgan Show is one of the long-established agricultural shows on the annual calendar. The fact that it is still going strong after more than a century, is testimony to the hard work and dedication of its organisers who work tirelessly behind the scenes on a voluntary basis.

“Lurgan Show is an enjoyable day out for all members of the family and a great showcase for the very best that the local agriculture and artisan food sectors have to offer.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Regional shows make a valuable contribution in showcasing the excellent agri-food produce that Northern Ireland has to offer. They also boost the economy and provide tourism opportunities for rural communities. Unfortunately shows are finding it difficult in the current economic climate and our local Government departments must step in with financial aid to safeguard their long-term future.”

The livestock section was well supported with the award for the supreme champion of champions in the cattle section going to the Cochrane family, Nigel, Sandra, Matthew and Mollie, from Portadown, with their commercial heifer, Ginger Nut. This home-bred heifer is eleven-months-old and was the reserve champion at Balmoral Show a few weeks ago. She is by a Charolais sire and bred from a cross-bred Limousin dam.

Beef judge Leanne Workman, Larne, said the supreme champion was the complete package. “She really is in top form and for me is a clear winner. This heifer oozes style from head to tail and I really admire her width, length and locomotion.”

Runner-up for the reserve overall championship was the Jersey cow Potterswalls Victorious Season from the Fleming family’s 120-cow herd at Seaforde. This home-bred cow gave birth to her second calf four months ago is producing 30 litres of milk daily.

Dairy cattle judge Jason Booth from Stewartstown said: "I really like this young cow. She has great style, sweep of rib and a well attached udder.”

Dale Farm board member and Dairy Council NI representative Ivor Broomfield, was joined by exhibitors and spectators in the dairy section as they raised a glass to celebrate World Milk Day.

The Fleming family also scooped the reserve interbreed dairy championship with the fourth calver Layward Cosmo Starry Fizz. The second reserve award went to the Holstein champion Conncorr Farley Martha exhibited by Noel, Helen and Daniel Willis, Portadown.

Runner-up in the beef interbreed line-up was the Limousin heifer Rathkeeland Tendresse bred by Herbie and Stephen Crawford, Maguiresbridge. Claiming the second reserve ribbons was the British Blue heifer Springhill Sweetheart owned by the Elwood family, Downpatrick.

Alex Colhoun and Ross Jamison from Omagh were delighted to win the overall sheep championship with a Dutch Spotted gimmer from the Rolex flock. Judge Nigel Hamill, Crumlin, said the sheep supremo had the real ‘X factor’ and was very appealing to the eye.

The reserve interbreed sheep title went to a Blue Texel gimmer from Drew Cowan’s Tullyear flock at Banbridge. “This is another eye-catching female, a real meat machine,” added Mr Hamill.

Results from 2024 show:

CATTLE

Jersey champion: Fleming Family. Reserve: Fleming Family.

Holstein champion: Noel and Helen Willis. Reserve: Noel and Helen Willis.

Aberdeen Angus champion: James McCullough. Reserve: Lewis Dodd.

British Blonde champion: Gerard McClelland. Reserve: Molly Bradley.

British Blue champion: Paul, Faith and Grace Elwood. Reserve: Paul, Faith and Grace Elwood.

Charolais champion: WD and JA Connolly. Reserve: WD and JA Connolly.

Hereford champion: Greer Watson. Reserve: T and S Andrews.

Limousin champion: Crawford Bros. Reserve: Andrew Hamill.

Beef Shorthorn champion: Rachel Jordan. Reserve: Ruth Bleakley.

Traditional breed champion: R and C Maxwell. Reserve: Glyn Surgenor.

Dexter champion: Antoine Nicholson. Reserve: Ryan Lavery.

Any other rare or minority breed champion: Arnold Pearson.

Commercial champion: Cochrane Family. Reserve: Richard Black.

Overall champion handler: Matthew Cochrane. Reserve: Daniel Willis.

Champion dairy handler: David Willis. Reserve: Freddie Thompson.

Champion beef handler: Matthew Cochrane. Reserve: Owen Farrell.

SHEEP

Suffolk champion: Lesley Liggett. Reserve: Lesley Liggett.

Hampshire Down champion: Peter Lawson. Reserve: Peter Lawson.

Texel champion: Martin McConville. Reserve: Martin McConville.

Rouge de L’Ouest champion: AJ Graham. Reserve: AJ Graham.

Charollais champion: Drew Cowan. Reserve: David Cromie.

Berrichon champion: Ryan McLaren. Reserve: Ryan McLaren.

Zwartbles champion: Catherine McCracken. Reserve: Sarah Walker.

Valais Blacknose champion: Emma Conway. Reserve: M and D Morrow.

Jacob champion: Colhoun family. Reserve: Colhoun family.

Blue Texel champion: Drew Cowan. Reserve: Gary Piggott.

Dutch Spotted champion: Colhoun family. Reserve: Janine Porter.

Any other breed (continental) champion: S and J Kerr. Reserve: Janine Porter.

Any other breed (native) champion: R J McAuley. Reserve: Lisa Dorman.

Owen Farrell was the qualifier for the All-Ireland Stockperson Competition. He was congratulated by Marjory Blackburn, ISA. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Enjoying the sunshine are commentator Vaughan Byrne and steward Joanna Donnelly. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Ashley and Lynda Fleming, Seaforde, exhibited the champion and reserve Jersey cattle at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Michaela Mullin, Newry, with her prize winning goat at Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton