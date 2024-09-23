A trip to Roscrea in Co. Tipperary, we are now into the fourth race of the youngbird programme with the weeks flying in along with the races. A total of 585 members of the mighty N.I.P.A. sent a total of 18,479 birds to Roscrea. On Saturday morning, 17th August the N.I.P.A. liberated at 10:30AM in a South West Wind.

‘SUPERSONIC’ WIN FOR GORDON BROS & SONS FROM ROSCREA

The winning bird from the fourth Youngbird Race of the season belongs to Gordon Bros & Sons of Killyleagh Central H.P.S in Section F.

The Gordon’s Roscrea 2, 1st Open Winner BELG24 244185216 has been named ‘Supersonic Blizzard’. He is from the partnership’s very successful ‘Blizzard King Kittel’ and ‘Kittel’ Bloodlines. ‘Supersonic Blizzard’ has previously won in this past three weeks of the start of the youngbird season. 34th, 1,965 Birds from Navan Area Lib. 10th Section F, 105th Open, 16,663 Birds and now 1st Section F, 1st Open Roscrea 18,479 birds.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (101/3,000) from Roscrea 2 was Bingham & Seaton of Ligoniel & District H.P.S.

The dream team win 1st Club in the Big Ligoniel & District Club (539 Birds) winning 1st Section C (3,017 birds) with a great result of achieving 20th Open (18,479 birds). The Roscrea 2 Section C winning pigeon is a wee blue hen and yet again she is out of Sheldon Leonard and F.B.I. Mealy Pied Cock. That is 3 out of 4 young bird races that she has won.

Ballycarry & District: (7/178) 1st N J Arthurs 1866; 2nd N J Arthurs 1845; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1832; 4th Lynch Bros 1831; 5th B. McCammon 1823; 6th N J Arthurs 1820

Ballyclare & District: (10/285) 1st W R Moore & Son 1862; 2nd W R Moore & Son 1861; 3rd Horner Bros & Son 1858; 4th Higginson & Fasciola 1856; 5th G&R Lawrie 1854; 6th Higginson & Fasciola 1853

Carrick Social: (7/224) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1923; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1919; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1918; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1917; 5th D&J Armstrong & Son 1914; 6th D&J Armstrong 1914

Doagh & District: (7/233) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1865; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1865; 3rd D&S Suitters & Son 1851; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1848; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1848; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1840

Eastway H.P.S: (10/410) 1st G. McKenna 1930; 2nd M. McManus 1927; 3rd D. McElhone 1910; 4th Whiteside Bros 1893; 5th D. McElhone 1889; 6th J. Burrows 1882

Glenarm & District: (4/119) 1st G. McWhirter 1753; 2nd G. McWhirter 1730; 3rd G. McWhirter 1729; 4th G. McWhirter 1729; 5th K.S McCloy 1729; 6th K.S McCloy 1726

Horseshoe H.P.S: (3/83) 1st D. McAuley 1873; 2nd K&D Hagans 1845; 3rd J. Hastings 1841; 4th J. Hastings 1840; 5th J. Hastings 1830; 6th D. McAuley 1808

Kingsmoss: (10/170) 1st Connor Bros 1847; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1791; 3rd T. Cairns & Son 1778; 4th P&R Wilson 1778; 5th J. Dawson & Son 1776; 6th Knowles & Hill 1772

Larne & District: (16/476) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1884; 2nd G K & I Moxham 1881; 3rd Crawford & Robinson 1876; 4th D&P Harvey 1874; 5th D&P Harvey 1874; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1872

Ligoniel & District: (18/539) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1932; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1931; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1921; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1921; 5th T. Longman 1913; 6th Ed Heaney & Son 1908

East Antrim Amalgamation

Roscrea 2 YB

17/8/24

The 4th YB race of the season took place from Roscrea on a slightly overcast day with west south west winds once more, returns by all accounts appear to have been good!

Winning the Amalgamation for a second time in the yb season so far is Gary McKenna of Eastway HPS! After another chat with Gary it’s clear to see this young hen is bred in the purple, the sire being a meritorious award winner in 2021 NIPA sec c, (Talbenny & Penzance).

East Antrim Amalgamation Result

1st G. McKenna 1930 20 Points; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1923 19 Points; 3rd D&J Armstrong 1919 18 Points; 4th D&J Armstrong 1918 17 Points; 5th D&J Armstrong 1917 16 Points; 6th D&J Armstrong 1917 15 Points; 7th D&J Armstrong 1914 14 Points; 8th Whiteside Bros 1914 13 Points; 9th D&J Armstrong 1893 12 Points; 10th D&J Armstrong 1890 11 Points; 11th D&J Armstrong 1889 10 Points; 12th D&J Armstrong 1888 9 Points; 13th D&J Armstrong 1885 8 Points; 14th Crawford & Robinson 1884 7 Points; 15th J. Burrows 1882 6 Points; 16th G. McKenna 1881 5 Points; 17th G K & I Moxham 1881 4 Points; 18th G. McKenna 1881 3 Points; 19th C. McVeigh 1881 2 Points; 20th C. McVeigh 1881 1 Points

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (72/2,288) from Roscrea 2 was D. Aiken of Dromara H.P.S. Darren took the top two spots in Dromara Club (304 Birds) with a 1st & 2nd Section D winner from Roscrea 2 (2,288 Birds) and the top accolade of 3rd & 4th N.I.P.A. Open (18,479 Birds). Darren 1st Section winner from Roscrea 2 is off Walter Verbinnen of Belgium. And his 2nd Section D, 4th Open winning bird is a gift pigeon from Bingham & Seaton of Ligoniel & District.

Colin H.P.S: (6/190) 1st O&M Monaghan 1905; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1905; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1885; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1884; 5th O&M Monaghan 1884; 6th O&M Monaghan 1884

Derriaghy: (5/149) 1st M. Johnston & Son 1903; 2nd K. Johnston 1887; 3rd K. Johnston 1878; 4th D. Johnston 1876; 5th D. Johnston 1868; 6th M. Johnston & Son 1861

Dromara H.P.S: (9/304) 1st D. Aiken 1961; 2nd D. Aiken 1961; 3rd C. Rooney & Sons 1956; 4th M. Russell 1947; 5th C. Rooney & Sons 1934; 6th M. Russell 1930

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (7/231) 1st Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1900; 2nd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1899; 3rd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1898; 4th P&J Boal 1878; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1871; 6th T. Mawhinney 1860

Glen H.P.S: (8/249) 1st J. Kennedy & Son 1912; 2nd J. Kennedy & Son 1890; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1889; 4th J. Kennedy & Son 1889; 5th J. Kennedy & Son 1887; 6th J & D Braniff 1885

Glenavy & District: (4/192) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1909; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1891; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1873; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1869; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1852; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1851

Harmony H.P.S: (12/356) 1st M. White & Son 1937; 2nd Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1920; 3rd B. O’Hara 1897; 4th M. McClure 1891; 5th B. O’ Hara 1889; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1887

Hillsborough & Maze: (8/439) 1st G. Marsden 1903; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1890; 3rd H. Jennings & Son 1880; 4th J. Greenaway 1878; 5th J. Greenaway 1878; 6th J&J Taggart 1877

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (12/302) 1st W. Joss 1865; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1864; 3rd D. Feguson 1861; 4th D. Ferguson 1857; 5th R. Topping & Son 1857; 6th R. Topping & Son 1856

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/104) 1st T. McNally 1887; 2nd T. McNally 1860; 3rd T. McNally 1853; 4th T. McNally 1852; 5th T. McNally 1838; 6th T. McNally 1835

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (6/255) 1st J&L Smyth 1932; 2nd J&L Smyth 1903; 3rd J&L Smyth 1903; 4th J&L Smyth 1903; 5th P&K McCarthy 1902; 6th J&L Smyth 1900

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (65/1,744) from Roscrea 2 was Gordon Bros & Sons of Killyleagh Central H.P.S. They were winners of both their Clubs of Killyleagh Central (283 Birds) & Cloughey H.P.S.(98 Birds) 1st Section F with 8 of the Top 10 Positions in the Section (1,744 Birds) 1st Open with many more placings (18,479).

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (10/297) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1907; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1905; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1904; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1896; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1868; 6th D. Shaw 1865

Cloughey H.P.S: (4/98) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1941; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1941; 3rd C&H Cully 1905; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1863; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1858; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1857

Comber Central H.P.S: (3/45) 1st C. Hutchinson 1812; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1796; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1796; 4th C. Hutchinson 1781; 5th C. Hutchinson 1750; 6th C. Hutchinson 1733

Corrigs: (8/203) 1st Toner Bros 1796; 2nd R. Shaw 1762; 3rd Toner Bros 1742; 4th S&A Foster 1732; 5th R. Shaw 1724; 6th R. Shaw 1723

Crossgar: (7/197) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1934; 2nd P. Byrne 1909; 3rd P. Byrne 1872; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1824; 5th P. Byrne 1808; 6th P. Byrne 1801

Downpatrick Premier: (5/122) 1st T&G Black 1947; 2nd T&G Black 1895; 3rd T. Burns 1892; 4th T&G Black 1870; 5th T. Burns 1860; 6th T&G Black 1845

Killyleagh Central: (8/283) Gordon Bros & Sons 1988; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1940; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1931; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1930; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1929; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1919

Killyleagh & District: (6/149) 1st D. Grieves 1907; 2nd D. Grieves 1907; 3rd D. Grieves 1896; 4th D. Grieves 1873; 5th D. Grieves 1872; 6th Morrison Bros 1834

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (6/130) 1st A&E Muckle 1839; 2nd Rainey Bros 1807; 3rd Rainey Bros 1761; 4th Rainey Bros 1753; 5th Rainey Bros 1745; 6th A&E Muckle 1744

Newtownards H.P.S: (6/168) 1st W. Leckey 1879; 2nd H&S Muckle 1860; 3rd H&S Muckle 1860; 4th W. Leckey 1843; 5th W. Leckey 1842; 6th W. Leckey 1841

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (44/1,844) from Roscrea 2 was J F McCabe & Son of Newry & District H.P.S. The boys take the top spot in their Club (244 Birds) along with top spot in Section G (1,844 birds) along with a great result with 2nd Open NIPA (18,479 Birds).

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (7/436) 1st Owen Markey 1933; 2nd Owen Markey 1932; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1932; 4th Owen Markey 1931; 5th Owen Markey 1920; 6th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1911

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/317) 1st R. Carson & Son 1882; 2nd E. McAlinden 1874; 3rd F. Simpson 1858; 4th McCracken Bros 1852; 5th F. Simpson 1845; 6th F. Simpson 1843

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (13/473) 1st D&K Mallen 1887; 2nd B. McAvoy 1871; 3rd B. McAvoy 1871; 4th D&K Mallen 1869; 5th W. McDowell & Son 1865; 6th G. McBride & Son 1863

Millvale: (4/158) 1st JJ McCabe 1888; 2nd JJ McCabe 1887; 3rd JJ McCabe 1887; 4th JJ McCabe 1864; 5th JJ McCabe 1863; 6th T. Mooney & Son 1816

Newry City: (5/293) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1893; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1891; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1856; 4th Donnelly Bros 1855; 5th C. McArdle & Sons 1844; 6th Donnelly Bros 1836

Newry & District: (7/244) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1975; 2nd W. Chambers 1940; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1932; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1931; 5th J F McCabe & Son 1931; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1930

1 . A&E Muckle Millsile & District H.P.S. Winning bird. A Red Grizzle gifted from good friend Joe Orr of Ards. This Bird was 6th last week.jpg A&E Muckle Millisle & District H.P.S. Winning bird. A Red Grizzle gifted from good friend Joe Orr of Ards. This Bird was 6th last week Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Gerald Delaney of Mr&Mrs G. Delaney Dromore Winners.jpeg Gerald Delaney of Mr & Mrs G. Delaney, Dromore winners Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Eric Dunwoody holding Section C Winning pigeon for Bingham & Seaton from Roscrea 2.jpg Eric Dunwoody holding Section C winning pigeon for Bingham & Seaton from Roscrea 2. Photo: freelance Photo Sales