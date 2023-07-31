Young birds race delayed due to unfavourable weather

G & S Smith had the top two in Cookstown Social. Pic: Willy Reynolds

More poor weather again with high winds and heavy rain the start was delayed, final decision was to race mark Sunday with collections two hours earlier than usual and high hopes of a Monday liberation. The convoy was released at Kilbeggan Racecourse on Monday 24th July at 9.00am in a Lt Northerly wind and it was reported the birds cleared well. The outstanding team result was in Newry with Owen Markey from Ballyholland having a fantastic card and at the top of the NIPA. Super result.

1st Kilbeggan Monday 24th July 2023 – Liberated at 9.00am in a Lt Northerly wind.

Gerry Quinn from Coalisland & District, 1st Sect A in the 1st Kilbeggan race. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Open 1st Kilbeggan 284/9245 – 1-1G O Markey Ballyholland 1431, 2-2G O Markey 1418, 3-3G O Markey 1417, 4-4G OM Markey 1417, 5-5G O Markey 6-6G O Markey 1417, 7-7G O Markey 1417, 8-8G O Markey 1417, 9-9G O Markey 1409, 10-10G O Markey 1408, 11-11G O Markey 1408, 12-12G O Markey 1408, 13-13G O Markey 1408, 14-14G O Markey 1408, 15-15G O Markey 1408, 16-16G O Markey 1407, 17-17G O Markey 1406, 18-18G O Markey 1406, 19-19G O Markey 1405, 20-1D M Russell Dromara 1403.

NIPA Section C 1st Kilbeggan 58/1501 – T Longman Ligoniel & Dist 1387, 1387, 1387, 1386, J & D Braniff Glen 1385, 1385, T Longman 1384, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel & Dist 1383, J & D Braniff 1382, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1382.

NIPA Section D 1st Kilbeggan 30/992 – M Russell Dromara 1403, 1389, O & M Monaghan Colin 1386, A T & J Houston Lisburn & Dist 1385, J & J Taggart Hills & Maze 1365, O & M Monaghan 1365, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1364, 1361, G Smyth Lisburn & Dist 1360, 1360.

NIPA Section G 1st Kilbeggan 19/927 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1431, 1418, 1417, 1417, 1417, 1417, 1417, 1417, 1409, 1408.

Geoff Surgenor had the top three in Kells & District.Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Section A 1st Kilbeggan 28/1101 – G Quinn Coalisland & Dist 1257, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1250, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 137, 1236, 1235, 1235, 1234, P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1218, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1218, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1214.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 11/389 – G Quinn 1257, P McElhatton 1218, G & G Larmour 197, B Morgan 1159, 1148, 1147.

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/585 – D & D Coyle 1250, S Diamond 1237, 1236, 1235, 1235, 1234. First Grizzle Race 1st Jimmy Hanson GB23C05482 £51, 2nd B & D Coyle GB23B47036 £34.

Hugh Hegarty had a good card in Amelia Earhart (Derry) including 1st Club. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 3/102 – T McCrudden 1218, W & W Murdock 1214, 1212, B McCrudden 1105.

Cookstown Social 4/101 – G & S Smith 1194, 1158, J Campbell & Son 1154, G Marshall 1146, 1146.

Dungannon & District 2/101 – B Isbaner 1169, I Blair 1065, 1045, 1035, B Isbaner 1017, 1017.

Windsor Social 5/118 – R & J Parke 1170, M Simpson 1164, R & J Parke 1154, 1153, 1138, K Glass 1064.

Keith Kernohan and son Lewis holding their 1st Ballymena & Dist, best in the town and 1st Mid Antrim Combine winner from Kilbeggan. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Section B 1st Kilbeggan 55/1532 – S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1303, 1279, R & S Hope Crumlin & Dist 1262, S & J Bones and T Yates 1260, 1258, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1251, Blair & Rankin Ballmena & Dist 1239, Fleming Bros Crumlin & Dist 1237, D Dixon Ballymoney 1233, 1233.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 3/68 – J Smyth & Son 1148, 1114, Young McManus & Sons 1097, J Smyth & Son 1091, 1091, 1090.

Ballymoney HPS 9/317 – Danny Dixon 1233, 1233, 1233, 1233, 1233, 1233. The winner is out of a daughter of Heartbreaker when paired to a direct Rudy van Reeth.

Ballymena & District HPS 4/87 – K & K Kernohan & Sons 1251, Blair & Rankin 129, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1214, 1211, 1186, Blair & Rankin 1183.

Cullybackey HPS 4/74 – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1075, 1075, 1074, Bamber & Steele 1050, J & J Greer 1045, 1027.

B & D Coyle of Coleraine Premier, best in Coleraine Triangle and birthday weekend for 82 years young Danny. Danny Coyle holding “Night Rider” the St Malo OB Nat winner for Jeff Greenaway. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Crumlin & District 5/131 – R & S Hope 1262, Fleming Bros 1237, G Grant 1220, Fleming Bros 1208, R & S Hope 1185, 1179.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1194, A & M Boyle 1193, A & M Boyle 1088, D & H Stuart 1087, D Devenney 1085, 1085.

Harryville HPS 3/83 – J Rock 1178, 1177, 1175, S Murphy 1161, 1160, J Rock 1145.

Kells & District HPS 5/86 – Surgenor Bros 1216, 1207, 1197, A Barkley & Son 1134, Gregg Bros 1134, A Barkley & Son 1134. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club -1. Surgenor Bros 1216, 2. A.Barkley & Son 1134, 3. Gregg Bros 1087, 4. H.Turkington 1081, 5. Gregg Bros 1037. Well done to Surgenor Bros taking the top three spots on the first young bird race of the season, well done to everyone on the sheet.

Muckamore HPS 8/269 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1303, 1279, 1260, 1258, S & N Maginty 1221, 1221. Big result for the Bones & Yates team, 1st in Section B.

Randalstown HPS 4/75 – Stewart Bros 1171, 1152, J Millar 1150, 1124, Stewart Bros 1120, J Millar 1113.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/153 – F Barkley 1212, W McFetridge 1191, A C & T Tweed 1145, W McFetridge 1142, F Barkley 1124, W J & R J Reid 1122.

NIPA Section E 1st Kilbeggan 56/2280 – Nelson Weir Loughgall 1335, 1334, 1334, 1334, Tom Wilson Gilford & Dist 1333, Nelson Weir 1333, 1332, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1328, D & B Lyess Lurgan Soc 1326, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1320.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 11/406 - R D Calvin 1257, 1256, R Buckley 1248, G Calvin & Son 1246, P Boyd 1239, R Buckley 1238.

Armagh HPS 7/225 – John Campbell 1283, A Geraghty 1253, R Parkes & Son 1219, G Stevenson & Son 1214, John Campbell 1207, A J Kelly 1196.

Bondhill Social 2/131 – David Calvin 1306, 1305, 1263, 1260, 1248, 1237.

Edgarstown 4/182 – P Hope 1309, S & E Buckley 1259, 1245, 1244, P Hope 1237, 1235. Well done Paul Hope on taking the win and the first of the young birds season, well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 3/152 – Tom Wilson 1333, A Feeney & Son 1328, 1314, 1310, Tom Wilson 1309, A Feeney & Son 1306.

Laurelvale 2/56 – Alan Craig 1289, 1288, 1275, 1268, 1262, 1233.

Loughgall 4/264 – Nelson Weir 1335, 1334, 1334, 1334, 1333, 132. Top 4 in Sect E.

Lurgan Social 10/401 – D & B Lyness 1326, C J & B Ferris 1320, 1315, 1304, 1304, 1303.

Markethill HPS 2/36 – Humphries & Baird 1278, 1265, 1241, 1241, G Hewitt 1193, Humphries & Baird 1174.

Monaghan HPS 5/250 – Richard Mulligan 1176, K Allister 1121, B Corley 1118, Richard Mulligan 1101, 1100, 1093.

Portadown & Drumcree 2/54 – J Whitten & Son 1281, 1244, 1242, A McDonald 1237, 1233, J Whitten & Son 1233.

NIPA Section H 1st Kilbeggan 38/982 – Ronnie Witherow Limavady 1272, Pat Hunt Limavady 1248, Pat Irwin Limavady 1244, John Kerr Limavady 1242, Keith Mullan Limavady 1228, Ronnie Witherow 1226, Keith Mullan 1225, J Thompson Omagh & District 1208, 1206, 1179.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 5/46 – Hugh Hegarty 960, Andy Mitchell 895, Cathal Fox 879, Hugh Hegarty 876, 869, 866. First young bird race of the year from Kilbeggen, congratulations to Hugh Hegarty on taking top spot this week, and he had 5 of his bird's in the Top 10, well done Hugh.

Derry & District 5/159 – A McCrudden 1128, 1127, J & G Ramsey 1124, 1077, D Canning 1041, 1040.

Foyle RPS 5/153 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1119, 1119, 1080, Paul Maxwell 1077.

Limavady 6/186 – Ronnie Witherow 1272, Pat Hunt 1248, Pat Irwin 1244, John Kerr 1242, Keith Mullan 1228, Ronnie Witherow 1226.

Londonderry RPS 3/62 – Noel Muray 1112.

Maiden City 4/106 – P McLaughlin 1117, R Lyle 1114, 1081, J McConomy 1018, 1018, 1018.

Mourne & District HPS 2/123 – C & C Reid 1105, 1102, John Convey 1096, 1096, 1095, 1094.

Omagh & District 3/71 – J Thompson 1209, 1206, 1179, 1115, 1103, 1080.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 5/76 – John White 1115, 1112, 1099, Freddie Patterson 1085, Tommy Ferguson 1080, Neil McGavigan 1074.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA 1st Kilbeggan 24/07/23

Ken & Keith Kernohan & Sons of Ballymena & District top Combine from Kilbeggan

The NIPA commenced their young bird season with the opening race from Kilbeggan in County Westmeath.

Liberation took place on Monday 24th July at 9.00am in light north-westerly winds. Best bird in the local area was timed by K & K Kernohan & Sons of Ballymena & District at 11.39am flying 113 miles to their Ballykeel loft's to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine on 1251.

The partnership consisting of Keith and his father Ken and Keith's two sons Callum and Lewis timed a Willy Jacobs x Emiel Dillon blue hen that was part of a kit of youngsters purchased from Oroory Hill Stud. The Kernohan team who were the highest prize winners in the Harryville club last season decided to have a wee break at the start of the season and didn't race any old birds. They joined Ballymena & District and rejoined the Mid Antrim Combine and are back with a bang winning the club and topping the Combine.

Runner up in the Combine was Bertie Blair of Ballymena who timed at 11.40am to record 1239. Bertie's winner was bred from a pair of P & D Van den Bulcks acquire from the late Lexie Mullan. Other club winners include Geoff Surgenor who had the top three in Kells on 1216. Sire was from Bertie Blair and is a g/son of Gary Gibson's Golden Couple. Dam is Van Rijn and is from Geoff's good 39 cock a winner of 3 x 1st.

Freddie Barkley was best in Rasharkin on 1212, Jimmy Rock had the best birds in Harryville. His winner bred from a Jacobs cock from Oroory Hill Stud and a hen from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. Stewart Bros had the top two in Randalstown their winner a Lambrecht cock doing 1171, Jimmy Smyth & Son were best in Ahoghill on 1148 and Mr & Mrs Robinson had the best three birds in Cullybackey the winner doing 1075. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Kilbeggan 29/654 - K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1251, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1239, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1233, D Dixon Rasharkin 1232, D Dixon Rasharkin 1232, Surgenor Bros Kells 1216, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1214, F Barkley Rasharkin 1212, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1211, Surgenor Bros Kells 1207, Surgenor Bros Kells 1197, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1191, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1186, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1183, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1182, T Johnston & Son Associate 1180, J Rock Harryville 1178

K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1177, J Rock Harryville 1177, J Rock Harryville 1175, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1171, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1168, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1166, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1166, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1165, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1165, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1165, T Johnston & Son Associate 1164, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1152, J Miller Randalstown 1150, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1149, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1148, J Rock Harryville 1145, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1145, J Rock Harryville 1144.

Feds and Combine updates 1st Kilbeggan

Coleraine Triangle 1st Kilbeggan – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1250, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1237, 1236, 1235, 1235, 1234, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1218, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1214, 1212, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1212, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1210, 1210, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1210, 1210, T & J McDonald 1208, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1196, 1183, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1175, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1176, J Hanson 1174, B & D Coyle 1172, 1171, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1170, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1165, M Simpson Windsor Soc 1164, B & D Coyle 1161, R & J Parke 1154, T Steele 1154, R & J Parke 1153, T Steele 1152.

City of Derry Federation 1st Kilbeggan – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1128, 1127, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1124, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1119, 1119, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1117, R Lyle Maiden City 1114, N Murray Londonderry 1112, R Lyle 1081, P Maxwell Jnr 1080, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1077, J & G Ramsey 1077.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Kilbeggan – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1128, 1127, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1124, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1119, 1119, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1117, John White 1115, R Lyle Maiden City 1114, John White Strabane 1115, John White 1112, N Murray Londonderry 1112, John White Strabane 1099, Freddie Patterson Strabane 1085, R Lyle 1081, P Maxwell Jnr 1080, Tommy Ferguson Strabane 1080, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1077, J & G Ramsey 1077, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1074.

City of Derry update 4th Fermoy Old Bird –

Londonderry RPS 3/35 – L Flanagan 1445, 1236, 1076, 1076.

NIPA Sect H 4th Fermoy 39/421 – John Convey Mourne & Dist 1549, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1510, John Convey 1494, Ken Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1492, 1479, Allen Kelly Omagh & Dist 1473, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1472, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1448, Leo Flanagan Londonderry 1445, David Booth 1439.

Foyle Valley Combine 4th Fermoy – Dessie Mullan Strabane & Dist 1472, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1448, Leo Flanagan Londonderry 1445, D Canning Derry & Dist 1436, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1422, 1338, 1338, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1329, Dessie Mullen 1328, J McConomy Maiden City 1321, 1288, 1282, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1270, Dessie Mullen 1248, Leo Flanagan 1236, R Lyle Maiden City 1180, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1179, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1176, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1149.

City of Derry Federation 4th Fermoy –Leo Flanagan Londonderry 1445, D Canning Derry & Dist 1436, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1329, J McConomy Maiden City 1321, 1288, 1282, Jimmy Quigley Amelia Earhart 1270, L Flanagan 1236, R Lyle Maiden City 1180, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1176.

Derry City record from France – I had a message from Darren Hamilton giving me some very interesting news from the Maiden City and a France record for his loft that will take some beating. My name is Darren Hamilton of D W Lofts racing in the Foyle RPS. Many thanks for the write up in the British Homing World and RP. The blue cock that was 2nd Section, 83rd Open from NIPA St Malo and was the only bird in City of Derry Fed. It was also clocked from Talbenny 1 and 2, and also the Bude race this year. I sent him back to Friendship National INFC from St Malo 13 days later and he was 23rd Open. This is the only time this has been done in Derry Fed, in over 100 years of pigeon racing into this area that a pigeon has been done the double from France in the one year. The cock is off old Scottish National and old Irish bloodlines Kenyon, Walkinshaw and Harper lines. The old local lines that have been clocked into this area for past 50 years or so, he's been bred down from channel birds sent every year and the survivors are bred off, I named him “Willie's Legacy” after my father as he only passed away this year. Thank you Willie, Darren Hamilton.

Sean Diamond wins NIPA OB Inland Section A Fancier of the Year 2023 -

This year Sean decided to fly a team of Widowhood cocks, something he hadn’t done since the early 90’s. The team consisted of 90% yearlings and after a slow start really came alive. Four cocks were the stars of the show. From 1st Fermoy until the last inland race these 4 cocks won 5x1st Club, 3x1st Section A and top Open positions in every Inland race. Star of the team was a blue cock GB22V 28664, bred from one of Sean’s top racing hens, herself a winner and multiple prize winner through to Penzance. This fine cock won 1st Fermoy. 4th Club, 5A,10th Open NIPA. 2nd Fermoy 1st Club, 1A, 8th Open NIPA. 3rd Fermoy 2nd Club , 4A , 60th Open NIPA. Fermoy 5 Bird 2nd Club, 2A, 19th Open NIPA. Fermoy 4 1st Club, 3A, 17th Open NIPA.

Blue cock GB22C 10725 who is a half-brother to the dam of 28664 won Skibbereen Inland National 1st Club, 1A,129th Open NIPA. 3rd Fermoy 3rd Club, 6A, 113th Open NIPA. Fermoy 5 Bird, 3rd Club, 4A, 40th Open NIPA. Fermoy Yearling National 14A. Blue Cock GB22C 10807 bred from a pair of Sean’s top racers, winners of multiple prizes between them. Fermoy Yearling National 1st Club, 1A, 66th Open NIPA.

Blue Cock GB22C 10147 bred by Sean’s brothers Diamond Bros & McLaughlin. The grandmother was 2nd Open Talbenny, bred off a cock Russell McAlary bred them that produced two Section A meritorious award winners. Pilmore Beach 1st Club, 2A, 184 th Open NIPA. 2nd Fermoy 12A 32nd Open NIPA. Fermoy 4 26A, 200th Open NIPA.There were some top back up performances from a few other cocks and the widowhood hens. Sean only missed the club prizes twice, in a very strong competitive club and made the section result in every race bar St Malo. He secured open positions in every race bar 4.