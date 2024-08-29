The Fair, which started as part of the Glenravel Festival Week, was celebrated on the 200th anniversary of its host village. With the mystical waves of traditional music filling the air, the nostalgic aroma coming from the put-put of the vintage tractors, little and big kids entertained, curiosities to discover around the traditional fair, and craic to be had with friends old and new, the annual Glenravel Country Fair delivered its usual mix of craic and simple joy.

There was a selection of vintage vehicles on show, while there was also the chance try your hand at scutching flax, churning butter and threshing corn. In addition, there were Market stalls and car boot sale, kids’ activities, animals, horse drawn carriages, traditional music, the history and heritage of Newtowncrommelin on show and a bit of food and drink.

Supported by the Skerry Inn, there were traditional games on the go including tug of war and tossing the sheaf.