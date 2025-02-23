Farm safety - UFU urge farmers to be cautious when mixing slurry

With the slurry ban lifted, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is urging farmers to take extra care when mixing slurry and to follow the advice of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Mixing slurry can be a dangerous job as the gas is released very quickly and in large quantities as soon as the mixing starts. Slurry gas contains a mixture of gases including the extremely poisonous gas, hydrogen sulphide. A low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can affect your sense of smell so you will not know it is there. At higher concentrations, you will rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused – and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.

The UFU is reminding farmers to stop and think before working with slurry and to be mindful of the HSENI’s slurry guidance:

Always

- Assume hazardous gas is present during mixing

- Keep all unnecessary openings to slurry tanks covered

- If possible, mix on a windy day

- Keep children away from the area at all times when working with slurry

- Take all animals out of the building before starting to mix slurry

- Open all doors and windows

- Use outside mixing points first

- If slats are removed, cover exposed areas of the tank beside the pump/mixer to stop anything falling in

- Start the pump/mixer and then stay out of the building for as long as possible - at least 30 minutes or longer depending on the size of the tank

- If you have to go into the building, make sure that another adult who knows what you are doing stays outside and can get help if needed

- If you have to re-enter to move the pump, or change the direction of the pump, leave the building as soon as this is done - do not go back in for as long as possible - at least another 30 minutes or longer depending on the size of the tank.

- Once the pump has been stopped you should leave the area to ventilate for at least another 30minutes before re-entering the building

Never

- Rely on filter type facemasks

- Use gas monitors/meters as a substitute for a safe method of working

- Rely on meters at the start of mixing

- Have naked flames near slurry, as slurry gas mixture is flammable

- Stand close to the pump/exhaust of a vacuum tanker when it is being filled

- The UFU would encourage farmers and their families to visit the HSENI website for further information on farm safety.