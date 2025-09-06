Farming and food must be guaranteed a sustainable future

A leading agri-food industry representative has confirmed that securing the growth of a wholly sustainable farming and food sector must be the key outcome of the ongoing negotiations to develop a new Nitrates’ Action Plan (NAP) for Northern Ireland.

Michael Bell is the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).

He further explained: “Output from our food and drink industry was valued at some £8.3 billion in 2024.

“In addition, the industry employs 113,000 people across production agriculture, food and drink processing plus the ancillary sectors: transport, cold storage and packaging.

“It is government policy to maintain food self-sufficiency levels at current levels.

“Given that this commitment was set against the backdrop of increasing population numbers, it is incumbent on the UK to produce greater levels of home produced food.

“This is good news for local agriculture.

“But this objective must be achieved on the back of farmers here improving the environmental standards they achieve within their businesses.

“However, this objective has been unanimously accepted by all of the stakeholder groups active within the farming and food sectors.

“So it’s important that such sentiments are fully recognised as the discussions to develop a new NAP evolve.”

Significantly, NIFDA has not been included within the stakeholder forum established by Stormont farm minister, Andrew Muir, to agree a new NAP for Northern Ireland.

Michael Bell again: “NIFDA members are disappointed at this state of affairs.

“As a body representing 130 companies operating within the food and drinks sector, there is a unique perspective that we can bring to the entire NAP development process.

“We also feel it appropriate that representatives from Stormont’s Department of the Economy should be represented on the new stakeholder forum.

“Earlier this year AgriSearch analysis confirmed that implementing the previous NAP proposals would have wiped some £1.6 billion off our agri economy.

“The economic downturn of such a development for farming and food across the board in Northern Ireland would be extremely significant.

Michael Bell made these comments against the backdrop of the upcoming NIFDA annual dinner. The event takes place on Thursday, October 16th.

He continued: “The food and drink industry is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's economy: it is still our largest manufacturing industry.

“But more than that, it is a critical national resource, feeding 10 million people and contributing approximately 25% of the UK's overall food supply.

“An extraordinary role for a region that makes up just 3% of the UK population.

"We are feeding a growing UK and global population, doing so in the most sustainable way possible, against the backdrop of a policy environment that, in many respects, is holding us back.”

Michael Bell concluded: “Our progress on sustainability, the investment we need to drive it forward, and our crucial role in UK food security all highlight the overarching need for a new, coordinated policy approach across departments.”