Februdairy takeover featuring Jonny Campell

To coincide with Februdairy, UFU Next Generation member Jonny Campbell, will be doing an Instagram takeover on the UFU platform on Tuesday 25 February.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny is a dairy farmer from outside Gortin in Co. Tyrone. He farms with his father Billy, uncle Colin and brother Ashley. Together, they run a traditional yet modern farm milking around 300 cows, with two robots which milk around 115 cows and the remainder is milked in the milking parlour. On the farm they place a strong emphasis on cow comfort with cows sleeping on water beds.

Jonny is married to Natasha and they have two daughters, Florie and Ida. A couple of years ago, the pair turned their passion for ice cream into a sideline and opened Dukes Ice Cream shop on the farm. The shop is open 365 days a year from 10am to 10pm.

Be sure to check Jonny out on the UFU Instagram as he shows us what a day is like on his dairy farm.

Jonny and Natasha can also be found using the following handle, @dukesicecream_