Februdairy takeover featuring Jonny Campell

Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

To coincide with Februdairy, UFU Next Generation member Jonny Campbell, will be doing an Instagram takeover on the UFU platform on Tuesday 25 February.

Jonny is a dairy farmer from outside Gortin in Co. Tyrone. He farms with his father Billy, uncle Colin and brother Ashley. Together, they run a traditional yet modern farm milking around 300 cows, with two robots which milk around 115 cows and the remainder is milked in the milking parlour. On the farm they place a strong emphasis on cow comfort with cows sleeping on water beds.

Jonny is married to Natasha and they have two daughters, Florie and Ida. A couple of years ago, the pair turned their passion for ice cream into a sideline and opened Dukes Ice Cream shop on the farm. The shop is open 365 days a year from 10am to 10pm.

Be sure to check Jonny out on the UFU Instagram as he shows us what a day is like on his dairy farm.

Jonny and Natasha can also be found using the following handle, @dukesicecream_

