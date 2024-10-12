Flourish Calf: designed to make calves thrive
Flourish Calf, a new product by Volac Milk Replacers Ireland, is an innovative 23% all-dairy protein, 19% fat formulation with a high skim content (50%). It is also enhanced with a proven package of calf health ingredients, plus extra levels of vitamins and minerals.
“Formulating to a minimum 50% skim content means the level of casein in the product is maximised,” said Dr Jessica Cooke of Volac Milk Replacers.
“This promotes good clot formation in the abomasum and improved digestibility to optimise pre-weaned calf performance. Lower skim content products (< 50% skim inclusion) won’t perform similarly.”
Flourish Calf is designed to make calves thrive. It contains the optimal protein to energy ratio required by the pre-weaned calf and is formulated to deliver between 48 and 52 grammes of crude protein per Mcal of ME – enough for any calf growth rate target of between 0.5 and 1.0kg per day.
It also contains a proven blend of vegetable oils to deliver enough energy (from fat and sugar) to fuel optimum growth, whilst ensuring that the fat content won’t supress starter feed intake, delay weaning or slow the transition off milk replacer which can negatively impact the development of a calf into an adult animal.
Flourish Calf also benefits from the inclusion of Progres ® - the immune system enhancer and growth factor – a unique new ingredient made from the resin of coniferous trees.
Said Dr Cooke: “In numerous research studies, the inclusion of Progres® in calf milk formulations has reduced the need for any antimicrobial treatments in pre-weaned calves and delivered improvements in growth and feed conversion efficiency (+4.4%).”
New Flourish Calf is now available alongside the established whey protein concentrate-based range of ‘Feed for Growth’ pre-weaned calf milk replacers from Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd. Whatever your calf rearing goals, Feed For Growth is your partner in performance
For further details, contact Volac Milk Replacers Ireland on +353 046 9212950
