From rain to shine – A busy season for Armagh Down UFU!

​After a damp and very wet Armagh Show, Armagh Down UFU group managers and staff along with UFU president William Irvine, were thrilled to enjoy some sunshine and community spirit at the recent Newry show.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event drew large crowds who came out in support of local farmers, businesses, and stallholders, and were rewarded with a lively day of music, dancing, and fun. It was a fantastic opportunity to catch up with many members. They had plenty of good conversation over a cuppa, and were delighted to see such enthusiasm for rural life on display. A big congratulations to all the exhibitors, competitors and prize winners and especially those who took part in our Armagh Down UFU group colouring competition!

Looking ahead, the group has already begun preparations for the 2025–2026 programme, with an exciting calendar of trips, meetings, and local events in the works. Members are encouraged to get involved, particularly those who haven’t attended events in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the late summer calendar will be the County Armagh UFU steak BBQ and country night, taking place on Thursday 5 September 2025 at Richardson’s Estate, Moyallon.

After a damp and very wet Armagh Show, Armagh Down UFU group managers and staff along with UFU president William Irvine, were thrilled to enjoy some sunshine and community spirit at the recent Newry show.

Organised this year by the Armagh Down UFU group, the event promises great food, live music, and plenty of craic, with proceeds supporting Diabetes UK, a charity personally important to the current UFU group chairman. Tickets are available now from the Armagh or Portadown UFU offices, or via your local UFU group manager and are priced at £25 for adults and £10 for children. Availability is limited, so early booking is strongly advised.