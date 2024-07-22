Fundraising challenge for 5 men, 5 vintage tractors, 500 miles

By Alan Hall
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
ON Thursday 25th July, five men on five vintage tractors will be embarking on a 500 mile journey to raise money for the Olive Branch Charity.

For the Big Vintage Tractor Drive, Sammy Gault will on his Zetor, while his brother Mark, siblings Jonathon and Ian Calderwood and Mark Getty will be driving Fordson Majors.

The route has been planned with a ‘Ballycastle’ theme, through Ballycastle County Antrim, Ballycastle County Down, Ballycastle County Mayo, Ballycastle County Londonderry and back to Ballycastle County Antrim, returning back on Saturday 27th July.

All proceeds raised are for the Olive Branch Charity, so any donations/sponsorship would be much appreciated.

The roadrunners hope to raise £5,000.

Sammy Gault, Ballymoney

1. UGC-Image-328530

Sammy Gault, Ballymoney Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Jonathon Calderwood, Portglenone

2. UGC-Image-328533

Jonathon Calderwood, Portglenone Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Mark Getty, Tamlaght O'Crilly

3. UGC-Image-328534

Mark Getty, Tamlaght O'Crilly Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ian Calderwood, Portglenone

4. UGC-Image-328535

Ian Calderwood, Portglenone Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice