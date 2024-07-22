For the Big Vintage Tractor Drive, Sammy Gault will on his Zetor, while his brother Mark, siblings Jonathon and Ian Calderwood and Mark Getty will be driving Fordson Majors.
The route has been planned with a ‘Ballycastle’ theme, through Ballycastle County Antrim, Ballycastle County Down, Ballycastle County Mayo, Ballycastle County Londonderry and back to Ballycastle County Antrim, returning back on Saturday 27th July.
All proceeds raised are for the Olive Branch Charity, so any donations/sponsorship would be much appreciated.
The roadrunners hope to raise £5,000.
