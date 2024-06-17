Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s headed to Saintfield Show for the fifth show of the season following RUAS, gaining points towards their annual Show Flock Championship.

Claiming the Champion title again following recent success at Armagh was young Breeder Martin McConville with his Ewe Lamb exhibit which later went on to take the Saintfield Interbreed Championship.

The Glenhone Flock also clinched the Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for the first place Shearling Ewe.

Saintfield Show Results 2024

Pictured is Saintfield Show Texel Champion and Interbreed Champion Texel from Martin McConville Glenhone Flock and Reserve Champion Texel from Mark Priestly Seaforde Flock. Judge James Wilkinson.

Judge- James Wilkinson

Aged Ram: 1st J Henry; 2nd P Swindell

Shearling Ram: 1st J Henry; 2nd O Casement

Ewe any age having reared a lamb: 1st J Herdman; 2nd P Swindell; 3rd P Swindell

Shearling Ewe- Sponsor Galloway & Macleod-Points for show flock: 1st M McConville; 2nd J Herdman; 3rd J Vance

Ewe Lamb: 1st M Mcconville; 2nd M Priestley; 3rd M McConville

Ram Lamb: 1st S Casement; 2nd R Chambers; 3rd O Casement

Pair of Texel gimmers: 1st J Herdman

Champion: M McConville -Ewe Lamb

Res Champion: M Priestley- Ewe lamb