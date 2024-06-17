Glenhone Flock takes Saintfield champion Texel and Interbreed champion title
and live on Freeview channel 276
Claiming the Champion title again following recent success at Armagh was young Breeder Martin McConville with his Ewe Lamb exhibit which later went on to take the Saintfield Interbreed Championship.
The Glenhone Flock also clinched the Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for the first place Shearling Ewe.
Saintfield Show Results 2024
Judge- James Wilkinson
Aged Ram: 1st J Henry; 2nd P Swindell
Shearling Ram: 1st J Henry; 2nd O Casement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ewe any age having reared a lamb: 1st J Herdman; 2nd P Swindell; 3rd P Swindell
Shearling Ewe- Sponsor Galloway & Macleod-Points for show flock: 1st M McConville; 2nd J Herdman; 3rd J Vance
Ewe Lamb: 1st M Mcconville; 2nd M Priestley; 3rd M McConville
Ram Lamb: 1st S Casement; 2nd R Chambers; 3rd O Casement
Pair of Texel gimmers: 1st J Herdman
Champion: M McConville -Ewe Lamb
Res Champion: M Priestley- Ewe lamb
Interbreed Champion: Martin McConville with his Texel Lamb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.