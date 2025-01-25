How will 2025 pan out for agriculture in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​ Recent weeks have seen the members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) presidential team and other leading commentators profiling their priorities for the year ahead.

And in many ways there is a lot to be positive about, where farming and food is concerned at the present time.

Milk prices are on the rise, the beef market is delivering record returns for primary producers while most other sectors of the farming industry are enjoying relative stability.

Cereal and oilseed prices have remained very sluggish over the past 18 months and more.

Moreover, the prospects of these very encouraging economic trends remaining in play seem to be positive as 2025 stretched before us.

But not everything is rosy in the garden. Planning restrictions remain in place for many farm businesses wishing to invest in their futures. In addition, the environmental challenges facing agriculture continue to gain momentum.

The year ahead will see the publication of Northern Ireland’s first climate action plan while issues such as water quality and the associated use of chemical fertilisers, slurries and farmyard manures remain t be dealt with in a sustainable way.

But one issue – more than any other - has hijacked the farming news agenda: last October’s decision by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to expand the UK’s inheritance tax net to include farm land.

Not surprisingly then it was this ‘priority matter’ that dominated a recent press briefing hosted by the UFU’s presidential team.

The resolution of the inheritance debacle could be a slow burner

The organisation’s president, William Irvine believes it will take time to have the inheritance tax changes introduced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in last October’s Budget reversed.

He explained:

We don’t see there being a quick fix to this matter. However, the UFU is totally committed to securing the solution required, no matter how long it takes.”

William Irvine again:

“We know that consumes, for the most part, support our cause. So, it’s very much a case of keeping them on board as the inheritance tax issue gathers momentum.

“We also know that politicians representing all of our communities in Northern Ireland want the inheritance tax decision reversed.

“And, again, this is extremely positive.

The UFU president continued:

“There is strong recognition across the UK that the inheritance tax decision taken by the Chancellor was flawed on all counts.

“In the first instance, her figures were completely flawed. Claiming that only a small number of farming businesses would be impacted by the proposed tax changes was completely wrong.

“We now know that literally thousands of farming families will be impacted by the new measures, if introduced in their current form.

“And agriculture in Northern Ireland will feel the brunt of these changes.”

William Irvine has also indicated that morale across agriculture in Northern Ireland is at an all time low.

He points to this being a direct consequence of the inheritance tax debacle

He further explained:

“The Chancellor’s decision has left many farmers questioning their very future within the industry. And I can fully understand why this should be the case.

“But the key upside to this development has been the universal reaction at farm level across Northern Ireland to campaign for its reversal.

“And this is the journey, which the UFU has now embarked upon.”

The Union president flagged up the 6,500- strong attendance at a rally held in the RUAS Eikon Centre before Christmas as evidence of farmers’ resolve to get the Chancellor’s decision changed.

A petition supported by 15,000 farmers was submitted to the office of the Secretary of state in London, as a direct follow-on from the rally.

The Chancellor is not for negotiating – at least not at the moment

According to the UFU leadership team, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has not yet agreed to meet farmers’ leaders to discuss any of the tax changes that were announced in last October’sBudget.

This follows numerous attempts made by farming unions, seeking opportunities to discuss the critical impact of these changes with the chancellor and/or members of her treasury team over recent weeks.

“It’s almost as if the chancellor has gone into hiding”, declared Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president, John McLenaghan.

“It’s imperative that we meet the government in the very near future to confirm the critically damaging impact that the inheritance tax changes will create across agriculture in Northern Ireland,” he added.

While pushing to secure a full reversal of the chancellor’s decision is the UFU’s official policy on the inheritance tax issue, the organisation’s presidential team makes no secret of the fact that flexibility will be required to secure a final settlement.

This could include an increase in the final thresholds above which inheritance tax would be paid.

“But we need to meet the chancellor in order to sort these matters out, and this must happen as a matter of priority,” he added.

According to the UFU deputy president, the decision taken by the chancellor to include agricultural land within the inheritance tax net goes against the thrust of the priorities set out by the Labour government.

“This includes making food security a national priority. If the current inheritance tax changes are introduced in their current form, the potential to erode farming’s current production base is immense.

“Four decades ago, food self sufficiently levels in the UK averaged 80%. Today, this figure has fallen to just over 60%, and if it drops still further, the outlook for the stability of the UK as a whole would be extremely grave,” McLengahan said.

The Union deputy president has confirmed that, from an economic perspective, 2025 has started on an upbeat note for agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Most farm gate returns are extremely strong at the present time with there being every prospect of these trends being maintained into the foreseeable future.

“Farm gate returns are where they should be. The issue now centres on farmers having the confidence to invest in the future of their businesses.

“But the inheritance tax changes announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer are fundamentally impeding this process,” he continued.

Succession planning

According to the Union’s deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, better succession planning will not sort out the inheritance tax challenge now facing farm families in Northern Ireland.

“Life doesn’t work like that. All the succession planning in the world does not take account of a sudden death taking place within a farming business,” he said

“In fact, given the current scenario that could unfold from 2026 onwards, farm families could be hit with an inheritance tax bill twice within one generation in the event of matters like this arising within a business.

“This is grossly unfair and is one of the reasons why the union will campaign to get changes made to the new inheritance tax measures that fully reflect the key role played by farming across society in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of the UFU presidential team believe that the new inheritance tax measures will not impact on land prices.

William Irvine commented:

“Demand for land will remain strong. It is a diminishing resource. As we look to the future, available land will be out to a number of uses that are of significant value to everyone. These include food production and environmental protection.”

Where food commodity trends are concerned, the UFU presidential team recognise that the international grain market is an outlier at the present time.

In contrast to most other aspects of farming in Northern Ireland, poor returns have put significant pressure on the returns generated within the arable sector

“No doubt international grain markets will turn in favour of growers into the future,” Irvine said.

Significantly, the UFU is not actively campaigning to have bespoke measures introduced for tillage farmers within Northern Ireland’s new direct farm support measures.

However, there is an expectation that cereal growers and vegetable producers will be able to directly avail of the new capital grant assistance schemes that have been agreed.

Union representatives are also pointing out that Northern Ireland’s Protein Aid Pilot Scheme has been extended until the end of 2026.

The aim of the measure is to assessing the environmental and sustainability benefits, which protein crops, including beans and peas, can deliver.

The maximum supported area will increase from 1,000ha to 1,300ha to allow for continued evolution of the market and supply chains.

Under the scheme, farmers will receive £330/ha in addition to their Basic Payment / Farm Sustainability Payment.

A banking perspective

Meanwhile, Danske Bank’s head of agriculture, Rodney Brown, has highlighted what he refers to as the lack of investment taking place within local agriculture at the present time.

This is a direct consequence, he points out, of the significant planning difficulties and delays faced by many farmers wanting to modernise the infrastructure of their businesses.

The Danske Bank representative added:

“Only by investing now can farmers hope to secure the improved the efficiency and sustainability levels required to deliver a viable future for themselves and agriculture as a whole.

“The current arrangements are not working. Change is required. And the sooner this is affected, the better.”

Turning to the cash flow situation across agriculture at the present time, Rodney Brown confirmed the beneficial impact of the continuing improvement in milk, beef, lamb and other farm gate prices.

He commented:

“The arable sector remains an outlier in this context. Growers experienced a second challenging year in succession. Harvest 2024 was disappointing in terms of the crop yields recorded. Meanwhile, international grain markets have been sluggish over recent months.

“I know that some growers put grain into store last autumn, in the hope that grain markets would strengthen. However, there is little sign of this happening in the foreseeable future.”

The Danske Bank representative continued.

“Across other sectors, farmers are now making positive margins, despite input costs remaining high.

“Farmgate milk prices in the region of 45 to 48 pence per litre are allowing producers to generate positive margins. In turn this is allowing debt levels to remain at extremely manageable levels.”

While recognising that producer beef prices have increased from £4 to £5 per kilo over the past three years, Rodney Brown is mindful of the fact that margins within the sector are very much dependent upon the liveweight gains secured by cattle on a daily basis.

He said:

“Only animals with the ability to achieve the highest levels of daily performance will generate a positive margin.

“And bought-in cattle should be procured on that basis. Thereafter, it’s a case of measuring every aspect of the performance achieved by these animals on a regular basis: daily live weight gains relative to feed intakes and all relevant input costs.”