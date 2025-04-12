How will a more diverse farming sector evolve over the coming years?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The reliance of the world on four main crops is an inherent weakness in humanity’s response to climate change and the need to maintain optimal levels of biodiversity at a global level into the future, writes Richard Halleron.

This is the strongly held by University of Oxford academic, Dr Nicola Ranger, who recently gave the 2025 George Scott memorial Lecture at Queen’s University Belfast.

The four bread basket crops are: wheat, maize, rice and soya beans.

In the UK, agriculture is responsible for around 10% of national greenhouse gas emissions, with livestock production accounting for roughly 56% of that total. (Pic: Freelance)

According to Dr Ranger, the continuing threat posed by the degradation of nature and the reduction in biodiversity around the world could act to severely limit mankind’s ability to feed itself into the future.

The University of Oxford academic’s research addresses the advancement of finance and policy to address critical societal challenges across climate, nature, food, water, economic development and human well-being.

She brings two decades of experience working in senior roles across government, research, international financial institutions and the private sector.

Dr Ranger holds multiple advisory roles, with substantial experience in working to drive change both locally and globally and deep technical expertise in data, risk, analytics, scenario analysis, environmental sciences, economics, policy and decision science.

Dr. Nicola Ranger, University of Oxford, speaking at the George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture. Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Currently, the four aforementioned bread basket crops account for 90% of the food calories consumed by populations around the world

One obvious response to this threat would be to expand the range of food crops grown globally. Dr Ranger pointed out that such was the case 100 years ago.

Significantly, she also expects climate change to act in ways that will move the geographic focus of the world’s food production systems to more northerly latitudes.

Significantly, Dr Ranger also believes that food crops can be grown more sustainably but in ways that do not increase their costs to the consumer.

Making this happen will require the combined efforts of farmers, food processers, governments and communities: all committed to the development of more sustainable food production systems.

With trade being at the very heart of the UK economy, Dr Ranger recognises that Britain is extremely exposed to breakdowns in the global food production and supply systems.

Given this reality, the Oxford academic points to the need for an assessment of what currently constitutes ‘food security’ within the UK.

This was a point specifically referenced by Ulster Farmers’ Union president, William Irivine, who attended the lecture.

According to Nicola Ranger, nature underpins human existence. She pointed out that natural capital underpins a very high proportion of the entire economic risk that confronts all countries. And the UK is no different in this regard.

The Oxford academic cited water quality as being one of the most significant nature-based risk factors now confronting many countries around the world.

And it will take significant financial investment to successfully address this challenge.

Poor air quality and the impact of pollutants on natural systems is another challenge in a growing number of counties.

The Oxford academic also pointed that natural systems, when working in harmony represent the world’s line of defence when it comes to mitigating the impact of floods and other natural disasters.

Sustainable agriculture is the future

Significantly, banks and financial institutions view a sustainable agricultural sector as their route to investment in nature and biodiversity within the UK.

This was another of the key points delivered by Dr Nicola Ranger, courtesy of her George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture.

The University of Oxford academic went on to point out that consumers want financial institutions to further invest in nature, the environment and biodiversity.

And momentum is growing in this regard with a selection of the major investment bodies now starting to assess the issue of ‘risk’ within the natural world and how to best manage this on a sustainable basis.

According to Dr Ranger, $7 trillion of annual investment taking place around the world has a negative impact on natural systems. In contrast, only $200 billion worth of investment is focused on the retention and enhancement of the environment, biodiversity and natural systems.

Getting this investment balance changed will require the implementation of a strategy, which has three core elements.

These are: direct communication with the 250 privately owned companies driving the aforementioned $7 trillion investment programmes, getting governments to act, either through enhanced regulations or the introduction of incentives, and creating community focussed investment projects.

But it’s not all bad news, where investment in the development of sustainable systems is concerned.

Energy is a case in point.

Dr Ranger pointed to the significant investment that has taken in place in renewable electricity generation over the past 20 years.

She attributed this achievement to the development of new technologies, which have become cheaper to implement in line with a reduction in manufacturing and development costs. And this process will continue.

Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister, Andrew Muir, attended the lecture. He confirmed that protecting nature will be at the heart of his future farm support policies.

He also foresees a future where the public and private sectors will work together in achieving this objective.

But this approach, he declared, only works if private companies genuinely commit to sustainable business systems: green washing will not be tolerated.

Courtesy of her closing remarks, Dr Ranger indicated that financial institutions are becoming more aware of the financial risks associated with changes within nature that can impact on the world’s economy.

And they want to invest in ways that minimise this risk. The challenge now is that of finding the easy that can make this happen in the most effective way possible.

And all of this comes back to one fundamental fact: if nature continues to be eroded then the potential for crops to be pollinated by birds and insects comes under ever greater threat.

What is regenerative agriculture?

A new report from the British Ecological Society has confirmed the key role that regenerative agriculture will play within farming.

The report finds that there is strong evidence that soil health and biodiversity can improve under regenerative agricultural practices but a whole systems approach is needed for the best results. Individual principals of regenerative agriculture used in isolation are rarely sufficient.

Dr Roy Neilson, soil ecologist at the James Hutton Institute and lead author on the report said:

“There are five principles of regenerative agriculture but there’s no one principle that delivers clear change on its own.

“To achieve meaningful change requires a good understanding of the context of the farming system, when possible, multiple principles ideally need to be adopted.”

Of the core principles of regenerative farming – minimising soil disturbance, minimising bare soil, increasing on farm diversity, integrating livestock, and favouring nature-based methods over synthetic inputs – the report finds the strongest evidence of benefits from minimising bare soil.

Keeping roots in the ground year-round, through practices like cover crops, can increase soil organic matter, improve soil structure, improve nutrient availability and increase biodiversity.

The report also finds good evidence that integrating livestock into arable land benefits weed, disease and pest suppression.

Despite the prominence of a no-till and minimum-till approach as a key regenerative agriculture practice, the report finds weaker evidence for the benefits associated with this.

While a whole systems approach achieves the biggest impacts, the report authors warn that this shouldn’t discourage farmers from taking up just a few approaches.

Dr Lucie Büchi, a researcher in crop and weed ecology at The Natural Resources Institute of the University of Greenwich, is the lead author on the report.

He further explained:

“Moving from one farming system to another is complex, difficult and risky. A whole systems approach is an ideal end goal, but this shouldn’t discourage farmers from picking up certain regenerative agriculture elements that they can implement on their farms. People need to start somewhere.”

Meanwhile, yield loss is a major concern for farmers thinking of transitioning to regenerative agriculture.

The British Ecological Society report finds some evidence that initial yield reductions when transitioning may reduce or even reverse over the longer term through enhanced biodiversity and ecosystem services.

However, this has the added benefits of reducing reliance on external inputs and improved soil health.

But the evidence for this is variable, and realising these potential benefits takes time. A greater understanding of these impacts requires long-term experiments.

The report also warns that during a transition period of three to six years there is a need for careful management to prevent issues like competitive weeds and pests.

Reducing the carbon footprint of the ruminant livestock sector

Meanwhile, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 26% are possible within current grass-fed beef farming simply by making changes to existing management practices, according to a new study undertaken at Rothamsted research.

Several different interventions were modelled: adopting nitrification inhibitors could reduce the carbon footprint of beef production by 7.5%, while the introduction of nitrogen-fixing leguminous white clover could lead to a 12% reduction.

The most effective intervention was anaerobic digestion of cattle manure, which could reduce emissions by as much as 26%.

The study also modelled a reduction of livestock density by 50%. This scenario showed the greatest climate change environmental impact, but in a negative direction.

The carbon footprint per weight gain under the livestock reduction scenario was increased by 24.5%, compared with the baseline. This is because the emissions related to the soil remained the same, while the production was reduced.

In the UK, agriculture is responsible for around 10% of national greenhouse gas emissions, with livestock production accounting for roughly 56% of that total. The study focused on beef cattle, which alone represent 30-40% of livestock emissions.

“We believe there is significant potential to reduce the carbon footprint of beef farming simply by adopting some or all of these interventions,” said Rothamsted’s Asma Jebari who led the study.

“Our findings also underscore the importance of considering emissions beyond the farmgate, and reporting on soil organic carbon when evaluating the environmental impact of farming practices.”

While these measures offer progress on climate change mitigation, researchers stress the need for further analysis and field trials to assess their long-term feasibility and effectiveness.

The study was undertaken using data from Rothamsted’s North Wyke Farm Platform in Devon, which is a multi-instrumented and measured farmlet with 30 head of cattle.