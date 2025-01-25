Hydrate, Rehydrate and RecoveR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Lactating dairy cows have a substantial requirement for water, which shouldn’t come as a surprise because milk is nearly 90% water.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peak-lactation cows drink upwards of 100 litres/day so water availability and intake play an important role in sustaining maintenance and production. Water trough availability as well as height, positioning and flow rate are important to encourage adequate water intake.

All cows are dehydrated to some extent at calving due to loss of fluids at the point of calving and also the reduced water and feed intakes in the hours leading up to calving. The greater the extent of dehydration, the more reluctant the cow will be to start eating, prolonging the impact of post-calving negative energy balance. Offering Farm-O-San Reviva after calving provides energy, electrolytes, vitamins and trace elements to rehydrate cows effectively and encourage feed intake. Mix 1 kg of Reviva powder with 10 litres of hot water (40-45°C). Once dissolved, add 10 litres of cold water to achieve a drinking temperature around 25-30°C. Offer the Reviva drink to the cow as soon as possible after calving – the highly palatable formulation encourages cows to drink voluntarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In established lactation, the first sign of disease is reduced water intake which causes cows to reduce their feed intake. Many wearable technologies are available which alert the farmer to reduced intakes in individual cows before any clinical signs of disease are even visible. Effective rehydration therapy should be considered a vital part of early intervention for sick cows to reduce the risk of further complications. Sick cows are unlikely to drink voluntarily; therefore, stomach pumps are key to ensuring the appropriate level of fluids and rehydration powders can be administered with ease. Remember to seek training before attempting to use stomach pumps on-farm. It is also recommended to seek veterinary advice for severely dehydrated or sick cows.

Farm-O-San RecoveR has been carefully formulated to give sick, off-feed and dehydrated cows the best support.

Farm-O-San RecoveR has been carefully formulated to give sick, off-feed and dehydrated cows the best support. RecoveR contains high levels of:

Calcium Propionate: provides a slow-release form of calcium and also propionate, a precursor of glucose, to improve energy status and reduce the risk of ketosis.

Magnesium Sulphate: highly soluble form of magnesium to help calcium mobilisation and reduce risk of hypomagnesaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potassium Chloride: source of potassium to reduce risk of hypokalemia.

Yela Prosecure: hydrolysed yeast which provides highly digestible protein and amino acids.

Levucell: live yeast to buffer the pH of the rumen and support rumen microbes.

Vivalto: blend of five protected B vitamins to support metabolic recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix 1 sachet (or 910g) of RecoveR with 20L of warm water (20-35 oC) and administer using a stomach pump.

Be prepared to support cows with the correct product to maintain hydration on farm. Effective rehydration stimulates feed and water intake and reduces recovery time, so the cost of a rehydration powder is outweighed by the benefits. Use Reviva to get lactation off to a good start and RecoveR at the first signs of reduced feed intake and dehydration during lactation. Don’t hesitate to rehydrate!