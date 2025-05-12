Join UFU at Balmoral Show!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is looking forward to welcoming members and the public onto the stand at the RUAS Balmoral Show 2025.

The UFU office bearer team, supported by staff members, will be present for the four days of the event located at B1, 1st Avenue.

UFU president William Irvine said, “The Balmoral Show is a key event in the calendar for farming families across Northern Ireland every year. Everyone at the UFU enjoys this annual event, enabling them to get out of the office and engage with farmers and consumers.

“Everyone is welcome at the UFU stand and we will have some refreshments available and an interactive children’s zone with fun, educational activities. There will also be donation buckets on each table if visitors would like to donate to my chosen charity for my presidential term, Rural Support.”

To purchase tickets for Balmoral Show 2025, visit: www.balmoralshow.co.uk.