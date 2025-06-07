Key yellow rust resistance gene fails in wheat

​Wheat is one of the world’s foremost grain crops. It can grow well in almost every region of the world.

Moreover, the cereal can be put to multiple uses.

In theory, modern varieties of wheat have the genetic wherewithal to produce yields of up to 20t/ha. No other cereal crop offers this potential. And as the amount of arable land available around the world continues to diminish, the envisaged role for wheat production into the future continues to rise in prominence.

But many factors must be considered when it comes to growing crops of high yielding wheat. Changing weather patterns and myriad agronomic factors come into play in this regard.

Agronomists and plant breeders will be keen to gauge the impact of yellow rust on wheat yields in 2025.

Yellow rust in the spotlight

According to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board, a major disease resistance gene has been unpicked by the fungal pathogen that causes yellow rust in winter wheat. It follows reports of unusual levels of the foliar disease in many winter wheat varieties during spring, both in Recommended Lists (RL) variety trials and commercial crops.

AHDB first rang the alarm bells in early April and advised farmers not to rely on the current yellow rust disease resistance information published in the RL. This early warning helped farmers adapt fungicide spray programmes, with the dry spring facilitating timely treatment.

Unusual activity was first seen in late March in an RL fungicide-untreated trial near Sunderland. At this site, several varieties had yellow rust symptoms, despite being classified as resistant to the disease at the young plant stage on the RL (2025/26).

Yellow rust has been a major disease threat for winter wheat crops over recent weeks.

Paul Gosling, who manages the RL at AHDB, said: “Following discussions with plant breeders, we suspected that an important yellow rust resistance gene – Yr15 – had potentially been overcome. We subsequently observed similar resistance-breakdown patterns more widely in RL trials, starting in southern Scotland before spreading down the eastern coast of England, down as far as East Anglia.”

Trial operators sent diseased leaf samples from the affected RL trial sites near Sunderland and Berwick-upon-Tweed for analysis by the AHDB-funded UK Cereal Pathogen Virulence Survey (UKCPVS).

The National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) led service confirmed that Yr15 had failed. Pathogen isolates from these samples not only infected a test variety known to carry the Yr15 resistance gene but went on to sporulate profusely.

NIAB-funded work also confirmed the presence of the Yr15 gene, using molecular markers, in several of the varieties impacted at the young-plant stage. The initial tests prioritised testing of varieties with a strong level of adult plant stage resistance (disease rating 8 or 9), according to RL 2025/26.

For example, this found that the Hard Group 4 varieties KWS Dawsum, LG Typhoon and Champion carry the Yr15 gene. NIAB is currently testing a wider range of varieties, with further genetic screening also being done by the John Innes Centre in Norwich and the Global Rust Reference Centre in Denmark. ​

Gosling continued: “Adult plant resistance has clearly taken a knock, but the full impact will depend on a myriad of other resistance genes, which vary from variety to variety. Some varieties appear to be fighting back, whereas others are recording unusually high disease levels. Although we have not seen the unusual symptoms towards the south or the west, it appears to be spreading fast. No doubt it will impact on variety choice and disease management across the UK next season.”

How serious a challenge is yellow rust in cereal crops?

The main economic loss from yellow rust is in wheat. The disease does occur in barley but it is rare due to effective varietal resistance. The disease is most important in the East, although infection can occur all across the UK. Areas that have cool, damp summers and mild winters are prone to yellow rust infections, for example, coastal regions or regions around rivers or estuaries.

Yellow rust can also affect grain quality.

Single major genes control varietal resistance to yellow rust in wheat and can be overcome by new races in a short time period. ​

Symptoms of yellow rust

The characteristic symptom of yellow rust is of parallel rows of yellowish orange coloured pustules on the leaves of adult plants. Epidemics of yellow rust often start as individual plants, usually in the autumn. Symptoms develop slowly over winter and are often missed until the early spring when small patches or foci of infected plants can be seen in fields. ​

Early on, the pustules are very difficult to distinguish from brown rust. However, yellow rust lesions tend to spread as a band up and down young leaves, often with a yellow band on the leaf moving ahead of the sporulating lesion. Pustules are also often scattered at random on young leaves before becoming more obvious stripes as the leaf gets older. ​

Infected leaves can rapidly become chlorotic and then necrotic in May/June, if weather conditions are conducive. In severe attacks, yellow rust infection of the ears can occur, resulting in the formation of masses of spores between the grain and the glumes. At the end of the season, secondary black spores (teliospores or telia) are sometimes produced amongst the stripes of pustules.

Yellow rust requires living green plant material to survive. In the winter, the fungus survives as dormant mycelium or active sporulating pustules on volunteers and autumn-sown crops. Although, low temperatures kill pustules, mycelium within plant tissue can survive temperatures of -5°C. Cooler winter temperatures may also kill infected lower leaves and, therefore, the fungus. The epidemic takes off as temperatures warm in April/May. Temperatures of 10–15°C and a relative humidity of 100% are optimal for spore germination, penetration and production of new spores. These are spread by wind or leaf-to-leaf contact. Cool, damp weather in the spring, with overnight dew or rain, provides optimum conditions for disease development.

The complete cycle from infection to the production of new spores can take as little as 10 days during ideal conditions, so leaf tips may show symptoms before leaves fully emerge. The disease cycle may repeat many times in one season. Temperatures over 20°C slow the fungus, although there are strains tolerant to high temperatures. ​

Dealing with yellow rust

A combination of varietal resistance and well-timed fungicide applications can help prevent unacceptable economic losses to yellow rust in winter wheat. ​

Despite its name, young plant resistance is effective at all growth stages, although its influence is clearest before adult plant stage resistance kicks in. Adult plant resistance lives up to its name, as it does not start until around stem extension (with the precise timing dependant on the variety and environmental conditions).

The RL disease resistance rating scale – 1 (least resistant) to 9 (most resistant) – is based on the adult type of resistance. Some varieties that are susceptible at the young plant stage develop adult plant resistance to various degrees. In the winter wheat recommended list (2025/26), most varieties (25/38) are susceptible at the young plant stage.​

An Irish perspective

Teagasc has been confirming an increase in yellow rust disease within Irish winter wheat crops – across several varieties since the beginning of April. According to agronomists, regular crop monitoring is essential. Given yellow rust’s short life cycle, significant changes can occur within a few days. It is strongly recommended that growers should walk winter wheat crops during potential periods of infection at least every five days and take immediate action if the disease is identified.

Tebuconazole provides effective curative control, while products containing pyraclostrobin should be included in spray programmes for protection. Under Irish conditions a number of winter wheat varieties have been showing signs of yellow rust infection over recent weeks. These are: Champion, Dawsum, Fitzroy and Torp. Of growing concern to agronomists is the fact that fresh outbreaks of yellow rust continue to be identified at what would normally be regarded as a very late stage in the season.