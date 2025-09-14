Lagan UFU group focus

​Lagan group members have had a busy few months over the summer, kicking off with the Balmoral Show back in May.

The sun shone and the buzz of the show was evident, as members enjoyed watching livestock judging, machinery displays and refreshments in the UFU tent.

In June, the Lagan group managers returned to the Lurgan Show. Unfortunately, the weather was not so favourable this year, but members were still able to enjoy refreshments whilst watching the cattle judging and escaping the rain.

The group were also delighted to again have UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy, on the stand discussing important on the ground matters with members.

Group manager Victoria Orr with Reggie Lilburn in their field of winter barley

The cereal competitions kicked off in June, with Beattie and Reggie Lilburn winning the group stage for their winter barley.

They also went on to secure a fantastic third place in the Northern Ireland finals.

The group also had a first-time winner, with member John Dorman taking home first place for the group stage spring barley.

With the autumn months quickly approaching, the group are now focusing on finalising the upcoming winter events.

Group managers at Lurgan Show

This year the programme will begin with the Lagan and South West Down groups and Annaclone & Magherally YFCU family and friends BBQ.

This will take place on Friday 19 September, at Mackey’s Farm, Dromore.

They would encourage all members to come along.

The full winter programme will be emailed out to all members later this month.

If you have any queries in the meantime, please contact the office or any or the group managers.