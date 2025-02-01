Making best use of organic manures and slurries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​ADAS has compiled a series of updated guidelines, advising farmers on how they can make best use of organic manures and slurries, writes Richard Halleron.

Knowing the nutrient content is the key starting point in all cases. Accurate information on the nutrient content is essential for making the best use of organic materials.

Average figures are available.

However, the nutrient content of organic materials will vary depending on a number of factors.

Redrock slurry tanker with dribble bar attachment

These include: livestock feed composition, variable use of bedding, storage period and, specifically where slurries are concerned, dilution by rainwater.

If possible, farmers should get a laboratory analysis of organic material.

A laboratory analysis should include dry matter, total nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), sulphur (S), magnesium (Mg) and ammonium-N.

For poultry manures, the analysis should also include uric acid-N.

An above ground slurry store

Wherever possible, applications of organic materials should be managed to minimise N losses to the environment.

The risk of N loss is greatest following the application of high readily available N materials such as livestock slurries, poultry manures and digestate.

Farmers should act to minimise the risk of nitrate leaching losses by applying high readily available N materials in the spring/summer rather than the autumn/winter period.

If applying in the autumn, spread to crops with an autumn N requirement, such as oilseed rape and grass.

Ammonia volatilisation losses can be minimised by applying slurries or digestate with a band spreading or shallow injection equipment.

To calculate the application rate, farmers and contractors need to know the capacity of the spreader and number of ‘loads’ spread over the field area.

Alternately for slurries, it’s a case of using a pump with a known output.

For solid materials, the best way to assess the capacity of the spreader is to weigh it empty and then full.

All organic materials should be spread accurately and evenly.

Application rates and evenness of spread should be checked at least annually.

However, data from the UK indicates that only 35% of farms that spread manures using their own equipment adequately calibrate spreaders.

In addition, half of farms that spread manures never calibrate their manure spreaders.

In the majority of cases, the value of available phosphate and potash within organic manures is worth more than the N value.

A typical 50 m3/ha spring application of cattle slurry will supply 46 kg/ha crop available N, 60 kg/ha P2O5 and 125 kg/ha K2O.

In order to make the most of the phosphate and potash in manures, farmers are encouraged to target applications to fields where the soil is low in phosphate and potash, and as a replacement for inorganic phosphate and potash fertiliser.

Let’s make the 2025 slurry season the safest ever!

The starting flag has just been dropped on the 2025 slurry season.

Weather permitting, the days ahead will see Northern Ireland’s rural roads are filled with the sights and sounds of tractors, their accompanying tankers and other relevant items of equipment.

Slurry is one of the most valuable inputs available to local agriculture.

At a very fundamental level, it is now recognised as one of the most important fertiliser sources that can be spread on grassland and crops.

However, it is also one of the most toxic and dangerous substances that farmers and contractors deal with on a regular gas.

One whiff of the hydrogen sulphide gas emitted by slurry as it is mixed is enough to kill an average person or animal.

In addition, moving slurry entails the use of heavy machinery, the management of which comes with a very significant health warning.

The need to have all slurry equipment serviced and maintained to the required standard prior to use is an obvious priority for farmers and contractors.

But in the rush to get a job started, this can sometimes be overlooked.

In addition, young children are attracted to heavy, shiny machinery in the same way that insects are drawn to the pollen within a flower.

It only takes a second for an accident to happen.

The reality is that each step in the slurry management chain involves an element of risk or danger.

Abbey Autoline is a longstanding member of Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety Partnership.

Their commitment to encouraging the attainment of the highest possible health and safety standards on farms is unwavering.

The starting point to any project is the planning that goes into making it all happen.

And working with slurry is no different.

So, for example, it is imperative that all stock and human should be outside a slatted shed under which a slurry tank is being mixed.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is an executive non-departmental public body.

HSENI is the lead body responsible for the promotion and enforcement of health and safety at work standards in Northern Ireland with farms included in its enforcement responsibilities.

According to current HSENI guidelines, the first 30 minutes – after mixing has commenced – are the most dangerous.

As mixing continues, the quantity of slurry gas released falls off.

However, each time the pump is repositioned to mix another part of the tank, gas concentration rises again.

So, again, it’s a case of remaining outside the shed for at least another 30 minutes or longer, depending on the size of the tank.

It is also incumbent on farmers and contractors to ensure that all tractors and slurry equipment are fully services and fit-for-purpose, prior to use.

Transporting slurry by road brings with it a number of inherent risks.

Tractors turning right with a slurry tanker attached represents a case in point.

It is vitally important for all brake and indicators to be visible and fully operational, both on the tractor and the accompanying tractor.

If this is not the case, motorists may try to overtake, not being aware of the tractor driver’s intention to turn right. It is so easy for accidents to happen.

The early weeks of the new slurry season will see a strong focus placed on the use of umbilical spreading systems.

Making this happen will necessitate the tracking of hoses from slurry tanks across rural roads into adjoining fields.

In such instances, many operators will place a ramp over where the umbilical hose crosses the road.

Two points are worth making in this regard.

The ramps should be painted in a bright colour that makes them clearly to approaching drivers.

In addition, appropriate road signage should be put out to advise motorists – coming in both directions – of the ramp’s placement.

Otherwise, there is a danger of motorists not taking the required precaution of slowing down prior to them reaching the obstruction.

Driving over a ramp at speed could cause damage to the underside of a vehicle.

Another accident risk is that of allowing slurry or manure residues to lie on roads.

Passing traffic is exposed to the risk of skidding and the ensuing consequences that an incident of this nature can pose.

The following principle holds: farmers and contractors should remove all muck from a public road surface as soon as possible.

Slurry application rates

CAFRE has devised a two step calculation, which will allow farmers and contractors work out the required forward speed of a tractor when using a low emission slurry spreading system.

The variable to be included are the actual application rate required, the capacity of the tanker being used, the width of the trailing shoe or dribble bar and the estimated time to empty the tanker.

A standard example of this process would centre on an application rate of 3000gal/acre (33 m3/ha) using a 3000gallon (13.5 m3) low emission spreading tanker, with a bandwidth of 7.5m: emptying in four minutes.

Step one of the calculation involves the volume of the tanker being divided by the projected emptying time (in seconds) to give a projected discharge rate. In terms of the example referenced above, this works out at 0.056 m3/sec.

The required forward speed of the tractor is then calculated by multiplying the discharge rate by 36,000 and then dividing this figure by the product of the systems band with in metres and the application rate in m3/ha.

The final answer for the example given above works out at 8km/hr.

The two calculations can be summarised as follows:

Step 1: 13.5/4x60...........answer: 0.056m3/sec

Step 2: 0.056x36,000/7.5x33.............answer: 8km/hr

Slurry separation

Under the Nitrates Action Programme regulations, farmers are restricted to a total farm limit of 170 kg/ha/year of organic nitrogen which limits the number of animals farms can carry, particularly pig units.

One possible solution is to separate the slurry and transport the nutrients in the solids to e.g. arable farms where required.

The liquid fraction is easily utilized for irrigation, injection or trailing-shoe application.

The process involves a mechanical separator separates animal slurry into liquid and solid fractions.

The solid fraction of separated cattle manure can be stored as farmyard manure, and can be applied to land throughout the year, provided soil and weather conditions are suitable.

The solid fraction from separated pig slurry is subject to the same restrictions as raw slurry in regard to when it can be land spread.

The liquid fraction, often termed supernatant, is lower in volume and dry matter concentration than the original slurry and should not require mixing before being applied to the land.

It is suitable for a number of methods of application such as irrigation, injection or application by trailing-shoe tanker.

This is because a mechanical separator removes the larger fibre particles from the liquid fraction that might otherwise block delivery pipes.

The supernatant will generally have a higher nitrogen to phosphate ratio compared to the raw slurry and may therefore be better matched to crop requirements.

Due to the lower dry matter concentration of the supernatant, the efficiency of use of the ammonia-N concentration in the supernatant should be improved, even if applied by splash-plate.

This is because the supernatant will percolate into the soil more readily than raw slurry, thus decreasing the amount of time exposed to the atmosphere and as a consequence, volatilisation of ammonia should be reduced.

Research trials indicate that spreading a liquid means that a crop can absorb the nutrients becoming available to it almost immediately.

In addition, the loss of ammonia to the atmosphere is greatly reduced.

Separating out slurry solids also means that no fibrous material is coating the leaves of the growing plant.

This is important in a grassland situation, where grass is taken back from the fields and ensiled.