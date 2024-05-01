Man (19) and girl (17) killed in Co Tyrone road traffic accident

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that two people have died following a road traffic collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh last night, Tuesday 30th April.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 1st May 2024, 09:18 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

“A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene.

“The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

Most Popular
stock imagestock image
stock image

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."