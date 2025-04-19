Minds now focus on farm succession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Continued from front page

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning to beef and lamb, McKervey pointed to an envisaged continuation of the strong prices that characterise international red meat markets at the present time.

He said: “None of us would have predicted the increase in beef prices that have been witnessed over recent times. The price of a finished animal has increased by around £550 per head since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are exceptional prices. And it is only right: given the quality of the protein that beef represents, it has been commercially undervalued for far too long.

Cormac McKervey

“Yes, there are some fears that supply: demand factor may kick in to ease the beef market somewhat. However, if we arrive at a new norm where the prices paid to livestock farmers more realistically reflect the quality of the food they produce, this will be an inherently good thing."

Meanwhile lamb prices are forecast to remain relatively strong during the period ahead. Pork prices have eased slightly over recent months: but so too have feed prices.

“This means that pig margins are being maintained,” confirmed McKervey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to see the pig sector in such good health. Poultry meat remains steady. But, in truth, there is nothing to touch the margins being generated by free range egg producers at the present time. Supply and demand is driving this reality.”

According to Cormac McKervey, land prices remain very robust and strong.

He explained: “There seems to be a perception that investors outside of production agriculture are the main investors in land at the present time. However, from an Ulster Bank perspective we are finding that such is not the case. There is a huge demand for land. And it is active farmers who are leading the way in this context.”

The Ulster Bank representative concluded: “Overall, farming is in a good place at the present time. However, the threat of bovine TB remains very real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of herds impacted by the disease continues to grow with every year that passes.

“The implications for affected farmers, both from a financial and mental health perspective, are exceptionally difficult to deal with.

“There is a new TB strategy coming through. Let’s hope that it works for everyone involved.”