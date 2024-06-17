Motorcyclist dies after Co Fermanagh accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Rosslea, County Fermanagh.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly before 10.30pm yesterday, Sunday 16th June, of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Dernawilt Road area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

stock imagestock image
stock image

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1697 of 16/06/24.”