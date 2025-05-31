NAP proposals: farm minister told he must go back to the drawing board

​Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, William Irvine has said that the current Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) proposals are “not fit for purpose”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given this situation, he wants farm minister, Andrew Muir, to end the current NAP public consultation process with immediate effect.

He added: “It is not fit for purpose. What’s required is a total re-think, one which entails the minister re-starting the whole process. And, this time, the farming bodies will be involved from the get-go in actively working through a programme that makes sense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU representative made these comments while attending a NAP advisory meeting, hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs at Greenmount College, earlier this week.

A NAP advisory meeting was hosted by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs at Greenmount College earlier this week. (Picture: stock image)

The event was attended by an estimated 1,000 people. There was total unanimity in the room with regard to the very negative impact which the current NAP proposals may well have on production agriculture across Northern Ireland: if and when implemented.

According to William Irvine, there is now a widespread consensus that the current NAP proposals are unbalanced, disproportionate and fundamentally disconnected from the realities of Northern Ireland’s farming sector.

And, if implemented as they stand, these measures could devastate Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU president is also confirming that he has written to Andrew Muir, asking for the current NAP consultation process to be suspended.

The focal point of the Greenmount meeting was a series of presentations given by Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Biosciences; Institute staff.

They specifically referenced Northern Ireland’s increasing phosphate balance and the negative impact this is having on water quality.

In terms of overall policy development, the following points were stressed. The current proposals are just that: no final policy decisions will be take until all the processes linked to the public consultation are worked through.

Turn to page 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, where enforcement of whatever future NAP measures are agreed, the Department of Agriculture’s clear priority will be that of working closely with individual farmers, advising them appropriately.

The issue of potentially linking future NAP standards to livestock numbers was brought up on a number of occasions from the floor of the meeting.

However, the Department of Agriculture staff in attendance refused to be drawn on the matter, claiming that the meeting had been specifically hosted to discuss the detail a future nutrient action programme only.

It is envisaged that the next NAP for Northern Ireland will kick-in on January 1st 2026, remaining in place until the end of 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Andrew Muir has confirmed that he is extending the NAP public consultation period.

Initially launched on May 1st, it has been extended to 12 weeks and will now close for responses on July 24th.

The minister recognises that the proposals in the revised NAP have a level of complexity because of the detailed science and evidence underpinning them.

He added:

“Therefore, having listened to the concerns from farmers and industry about the need for more time to consider the consultation proposals, I am extending the consultation period by four weeks. I would encourage everyone to fully consider the proposals and engage with the consultation.”