Alan Hunter was able to install his new boost charging unit without the need for an electrical supply upgrade, yet retain the ability to boost charge two cars simultaneously.

The 60 Kw Charger provides a fast boost for the ever increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads.

Hunters EV Charging Unit can providing up to 100 kilometre performance in just under 20 minutes – just enough time to get a cup of coffee from the farm’s coffee dock on site and purchase farm fresh produce from the farm shop. There is no need to download apps, as this facility works with top up cards, which are pre loaded.

The recently installed EV car charger at Hunters Farm vending shop. Alan Hunter (third right) is pictured with Frank Delargy and Connaire McCann, Arbarr Electronics Ltd.