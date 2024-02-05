News you can trust since 1963
New EV charging facility at Hunters Farm vending shop

Hunters Farm Vending Shop, located close to the City of Derry Airport, has just taken possession of a 60 Kw fast charger for customer use.
By Alan HunterContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
Alan Hunter was able to install his new boost charging unit without the need for an electrical supply upgrade, yet retain the ability to boost charge two cars simultaneously.

The 60 Kw Charger provides a fast boost for the ever increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads.

Hunters EV Charging Unit can providing up to 100 kilometre performance in just under 20 minutes – just enough time to get a cup of coffee from the farm’s coffee dock on site and purchase farm fresh produce from the farm shop. There is no need to download apps, as this facility works with top up cards, which are pre loaded.

The recently installed EV car charger at Hunters Farm vending shop. Alan Hunter (third right) is pictured with Frank Delargy and Connaire McCann, Arbarr Electronics Ltd.The recently installed EV car charger at Hunters Farm vending shop. Alan Hunter (third right) is pictured with Frank Delargy and Connaire McCann, Arbarr Electronics Ltd.
Alan commented: “There is a demand for such facilities in the north-west of Northern Ireland, as the government policy moves to electrifying transport to assist curbing emissions to meet the Net Carbon Target by 2050.”

