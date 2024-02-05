New EV charging facility at Hunters Farm vending shop
Alan Hunter was able to install his new boost charging unit without the need for an electrical supply upgrade, yet retain the ability to boost charge two cars simultaneously.
The 60 Kw Charger provides a fast boost for the ever increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads.
Hunters EV Charging Unit can providing up to 100 kilometre performance in just under 20 minutes – just enough time to get a cup of coffee from the farm’s coffee dock on site and purchase farm fresh produce from the farm shop. There is no need to download apps, as this facility works with top up cards, which are pre loaded.
Alan commented: “There is a demand for such facilities in the north-west of Northern Ireland, as the government policy moves to electrifying transport to assist curbing emissions to meet the Net Carbon Target by 2050.”