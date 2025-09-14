New marketing standards under review for cider and perry

​Ulster Farmers’ Union top fruit chair John Gilpin and representatives from the Northern Ireland Fruit Growers Association have been reviewing the Commissions work on a Delegated Act for new marketing standards for cider and perry.

The process had been paused for a while, but work has started again in this space. Discussions are ongoing with the Commission and National Authorities, around the wording in the draft text. The Commission is looking at some general definition of the use of some terms (like “made from pure fresh juice”, “farmhouse”, “craft”, “natural effervescence”, etc.). There is no strict deadline for this initiative and, possibly, on 1 October 2025, the Commission will advance to the scrutiny of Member States an updated draft version of the text.

The UFU and top fruit sector members have also been contributing into the Copa Cogeca internal consultation who invited views on:

- If a definition of “cider” and “perry” in marketing standards should be put into place?

- If yes, should there thresholds be defined in how much apple/pear juice or must should be used?

- Which terms should be defined in the labelling of these products (‘traditional’, ‘authentic’, ‘pure juice’, natural’)?

- Additional suggestions?

Northern Ireland growers were encouraged to contribute views given that some marketing standards may be included in the scope of the future SPS agreement being negotiated by DEFRA and EU.

DAERA Horticulture Pilot Scheme OPEN for expression of interest

Expressions of interest for two schemes under the overarching Horticulture Pilot Scheme in Northern Ireland are now open. The scheme aims to foster innovation, support sustainable practices and promote growth within the horticulture industry. This scheme worth £7.7 million aims to develop cooperation among growers, provide capital funding for the adoption of innovative crops, new technologies and systems that will support the development of growers in the industry. This is also an opportunity for farm diversification within an existing farm businesses or to grow an existing horticulture business.

Sustainable Sector Growth Groups will aim to assist in the development of commercial horticulture production by providing specialist agronomy, financial and supply chain advice whilst facilitating greater collaboration amongst group participants.

Innovation Driver and Support Scheme will offer horticulture growers/businesses financial assistance to invest in crops, technologies and systems which are new to Northern Ireland.

Growers’ Training and Support Pilot Scheme aims to provide opportunities for continuous professional development within the horticulture industry through the provision of training and specialist support.

Expressions of interest can be submitted up to 5:00p.m on 30 September 2025.

CAFRE are rolling out another round of public awareness sessions on the following dates: Tuesday 23 September, 6pm – Roe Valley Resort, Limavady; Wednesday 24 September, 6pm – Seagoe Hotel, Portadown; Thursday 25 September, 6pm – CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus; Online Session 29 September, 6pm – Link to Horticulture Pilot Scheme Online Awareness session

The UFU encourage all who are interested is growing horticulture crops on your farm to visit www.cafre.ac.uk and explore the support package structure.

Quality Assurance review

All UFU arable and horticulture chairs and vice chairs met recently to ensure valid input from both sectors will be included in the UFU response to the ongoing review.

Protein Crop Payment: UFU have plans in place for a meeting with DAERA officials to discuss the scheme detail.

Farming with Nature: The cover crop option is welcomed, UFU seeds & cereals policy committee are feeding back roll out issues to the UFU environment committee for their consideration and follow up with DAERA.

Irish Farmers’ Association & UFU potato and cereal chair and vice meetings are being progressed. It’s been a challenging year with reported high volumes of last year’s potato harvest stocks sitting in farmyard stores and concerns are coming to the fore about no strong signal for price increase in the grain market and the lack of government support for the arable sector. UFU also progressing meetings with DAERA about arable production and the need for longer term support for the sector.

Consultation: Proposals for fair dealings regulations in the fresh produce sector

DEFRA are looking to introduce new regulations for the fresh produce sector that will improve transparency within contractual agreements and tackle unfairness where it exists. Questions included would propose regulations tackle the issues of unfairness that growers are aware of in the supply chain, would further measures help promote fairness and transparency in the supply chain or bring additional issues and or unintended consequences into the trading space for fresh produce. UFU potato apple and vegetable chairs considering consultation and way forward.