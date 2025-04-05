New science continues to deliver for production agriculture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent Omics’ event hosted by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) confirmed the leading research role played by the organisation at a local, national and international level, writes Richard Halleron.

One of the very positive news’ stories emanating from the event was the confirmation that bovine tuberculosis (bTB) can be eradicated here in Northern Ireland.

AFBI virologist, Dr Adrian Allen, made the point that herd testing and the selective removal of reactor bovines alone had previously managed to get bTB disease levels within levels down to extremely low levels.

However, this trend started to reverse a number of years ago. And the reason for this has yet to be fully identified.

Dr Allen continued: “The intensification of ruminant livestock production may well be an issue in this regard.

“But other factors could be coming into play.

“These are areas of ongoing research.”

Meanwhile, AFBI scientists have undertaken specific research to assess the role of badgers in the transmission of bTB.

A case in point was the “test and vaccinate or remove” (TVR) project.

This was a five-year wildlife intervention study, initiated in 20214. The work was carried out by AFBI in association with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in the Banbridge area of County Down.

The approach involved capturing live badgers, testing them for TB, vaccinating those that tested negative to the disease and removing those that tested positive.

According to AFBI’s Robin Skuce, this work confirmed the significance of bovine to bovine transmission, where the spread of bTB is concerned.

He further explained: “We got all the badger bTB isolates from the TVR programme while the all the bovine isolates were made available courtesy of the statutory DAERA testing programme.

“In the first instance, the work confirmed the very slow mutation rate of TB.

“It also indicated that the most prevalent route of TB transmission was from cattle to cattle.”

However, the TVR work also confirmed that badgers do represent a significant source of TB within the catchment area used for the TVR project.

Additionally, AFBI research has confirmed the presence of TB in deer populations. But here the potential for disease spread to cattle is quite low.

And the same principle holds where the potential, cross-border spread of TB is concerned.

This has been confirmed courtesy of relevant TB transmission studies carried out by AFBI.

Meanwhile, bTB infection rates continue to increase in Northern Ireland at an alarming rate with in excess of one-in-ten cattle herds now under some form of disease restriction.

Big data

AFBI scientists also recognise the need for the organisation to have a key competency in the field of big data analytics.

This issue was discussed in detail at an Omics’ conference hosted by research body in Belfast earlier this week.

Veterinary bacteriologist, Dr Adrian Allen, specifically referred to the need for AFBI to have teams of people with a specialist capability in big data analytics and interpretation.

The event was marked by a number of presentations on the impact that new analytical techniques are having on the science associated with animal and plant diseases.

The role of genomics was specifically profiled in this context.

But cutting edge analytics, while delivering new information, also have their downsides.

Having enough physical IT capacity is one issue.

But of equal importance is the need to develop the means by which this information can be accurately interpreted.

A case in point is the role of genomics in helping to identify genes that have developed antimicrobial resistance (AMR) capabilities.

It turns out that identifying the relevant genes: working out and predicting environmental and other factors that actually turn them on is another challenge altogether.

Plant health diagnostics is another area of scientific research where technologies, such as high throughout sequencing (HTS) will have a key role to play.

It is envisaged that such an approach ensure the much earlier identification of plant pathogens.

In turn, this should lead to the more effective use of integrated pest management (IPM) to deal with disease threats impacting on the tillage, horticultural sectors.

But again, the issue of most import for plant pathologists in not that of identifying the presence specific pathogen DNA but rather interpreting the results that are produced.

Metabarcoding was highlighted as a specific HTS system with significant potential.

This is a molecular technique that uses DNA sequencing to identify multiple pest species within a tissue sample.

It is already recognised as a means of short circuiting the myriad analytical techniques and processes that are implemented in statutory plant health laboratories around the world.

However, much more work will be required to standardise the information the technology produces and the interpretation of the results thereof.

And it is for this reason that metabarcoding could be some years off yet as a standard diagnostic tool that is used in government and other accredited laboratories, where results to a replicated standards are a core requirement.

Meanwhile, big data analysis will be of specific significance in Northern Ireland where the genomic sequencing of all breeding bovine animals will be undertaken over the next two to three years.

Blackgrass genome now fully sequenced

Scientific research across agriculture as a whole is taking place in centres of excellence across the UK and Ireland.

A case in point is the recent sequencing of the entire blackgrass genome.

This has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the fight against herbicide resistance within grass weed populations.

A similar breakthrough has been announced with regard to the full genomic sequencing of shortawn foxtail, a close relative of blackgrass.

Both information banks are important additions to the growing body of community resources for weed genomics.

Access to the two new genomes will help researchers address what makes these weeds such exceptional survivors in modern agricultural systems.

Both blackgrass and orange/shortawn foxtail are native to many regions across the Northern Hemisphere.

However, blackgrass has become the predominant agricultural weed in Western European winter wheat and barley, whereas orange foxtail has emerged as the dominant agricultural weed for similar crops in parts of China and Japan.

Both are grass weeds that grow in grass crops.

They frequently out-compete cereal crops.

Changes in cropping practices have not been effective in controlling the weeds, and both have evolved resistance to multiple herbicides.

With both weeds presenting a major threat to crop yields and food security, a better understanding of the genetic drivers of their resistances and resiliencies are essential to generate effective strategies for control.

Filling this knowledge gap requires high-quality genomic resources.

In December 2023, an annotated blackgrass genome was published by Rothamsted, Clemson University, and Bayer scientists.

The blackgrass seeds were from a population collected in 2017 from the Broadbalk long-term experiment that had never been treated with herbicides and so remained susceptible to chemical control.

Comparing this populations to resistant populations from other UK fields enabled these researchers to identify genetic mechanisms correlated with resistance.

Now, one year later, an annotated orange foxtail genome has been published.

For this genome, Rothamsted researchers teamed up with partners at the Earlham Institute and the European Reference Genome Atlas (ERGA) initiative, which ultimately aims to provide reference genomes for all European species.

The orange foxtail plants sequenced were from seeds held by Kew’s Millenium Seed Bank from a UK-collected population.

As orange foxtail is not present in the UK’s agroecosystem, it is unlikely they have been ever exposed to herbicides and therefore just like the Broadbalk seeds, this genome is an important reference as it will not have been influenced by the strong selective pressures that have shaped some weedy populations.

Dr Jon Wright, study lead author and bioinformatician at the Earlham Institute, said: “Genomic resources are increasingly important to enable breeders and producers, who are under growing pressure to develop new and sustainable approaches to manage weeds, pests, and disease.”

He added: “To understand how these weeds compete with the plants we want to cultivate, and look inside the box of tricks they use to frustrate farmers, we absolutely need to have high-quality genomes.

“We’ve been able to start exploring the evolutionary story of these weeds, particularly their development of herbicide resistance.

“This could be used to develop effective herbicides or other strategies to better control these weeds.”

The demand for independent research continues to grow

Recent weeks have seen the head of Scottish Agronomy calling for all crop inputs used within UK and Irish agriculture to be independently trialled.

Adam Christie explained: “Many new products are brought to market here on the back of trial work that was carried out in other countries.

“This does not guarantee that such clams will hold up under the growing conditions that prevail in this part of the world.

He added: “This is why new crop inputs introduced here should be independently trialled in order to fully to verify their potential.

“And making this happen requires the application of real and fully verified science.”

Scottish Agronomy provides a crop trialling and product assessment services for its farmer-shareholders, operating from 25 trial sites located across Scotland.

Currently, the Scottish government funds approximately 4% of the crop development and research work carried out in Scotland.

Adam Christie again: “The potential to increase the scope of this commitment is obvious.”

He added: “We need to cooperate on crop research to create a sustainable agricultural industry.

“As the sector undertakes some major changes to meet the challenges of Net Zero it is essential that this change is driven by science and not sentiment.

“And we need a call to arms to get the whole sector working together to gather this science and joined up thinking that allows us to tackle climate change as one.

“We are not big enough to tackle sustainability on our own, as an organisation or as individual growers; we need to learn from each other, see the mistakes as well as the successes, and most importantly to take science out of the lab and into the field to ensure it works in both scenarios.”

Scottish Agronomy was set up in the 1980s by a group of farmers who wanted to run their own crop trials and share the findings to guide their variety choices and crop management on their own farms.

The co-op now has 250 members and over 25,000 trials plots in three key locations across Scotland as well as on some members’ farms, trialling varieties of wheat, rye, oilseeds, barley and triticale, chemistry and, more recently, cover crops.