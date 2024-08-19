NI Blonde Club announce winners of the Pedigree Herds Competition 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The judging of the NI Bonde Club bi-annual Pedigree Herds competition is complete and its the Jackos and Ballygowan Herds that won the small and large herd sections.

Glenville Blondes and Lyon Blondes were reserve in the small and large sections. Judge John Houston had his work cut out picking all the individual awards due to the quality on show.

Results of NI Bonde Club Pedigree Herds competition 2024:

Large Herd

Reserve Large Herd; Lyon Blondes from Alan Carson

Best: Ballygowan Blondes / David Gibson

Reserve: Lyon blondes / Alan Carson

Small Herd

Best: Jackos Blondes / Conor Jackson

Reserve: Glenville Blondes / Dean Farrell

Stock Bull

Best: Gerard McClelland - Bridge Obama

Reserve: David Gibson - Hallfield Titan

Senior Heifer

Best: David Gibson – Ballygowan Tess

Reserve: Dean Farrell - Glenville Trixie

Cow & Calf

Best: David Gibson - Ballygowan Olive II & heifer calf at foot

Reserve: Alan Carson - Lyon Nothing Compares & bull calf at foot.

Young Bull

Best: Henry Griffin - Drumraymond Udon

Reserve: Alex McCauley - Bellair Ugo

Group of Calves

Best: Jackos Blondes / Conor Jackson

Reserve: Lyon Blondes / Alan Carson

John Houston extends his congratulations to all entrants for the quality of cattle across the board and was very appreciative of everyone's friendliness & hospitality. John had a special mention for two cracking calves he seen at Oldschool Blondes and is very much looking forward to seeing how they do at shows and sales next year.

The NI Club would like to thank John for taking the time to judge all the herds , all the herds that entered and the hosts for showing John around. A big thanks to Bo for the photos and last but not least Ganson for the continues sponsorship of the competition.

The awards will be presented at the annual dinner dance in October. Breeders are reminded that entries are open for the October bull and breeding female show and sale at Swatragh Mart. Entries close on the 9th September.