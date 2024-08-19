NI Blonde Club announce winners of the Pedigree Herds Competition 2024
Glenville Blondes and Lyon Blondes were reserve in the small and large sections. Judge John Houston had his work cut out picking all the individual awards due to the quality on show.
Results of NI Bonde Club Pedigree Herds competition 2024:
Large Herd
Best: Ballygowan Blondes / David Gibson
Reserve: Lyon blondes / Alan Carson
Small Herd
Best: Jackos Blondes / Conor Jackson
Reserve: Glenville Blondes / Dean Farrell
Stock Bull
Best: Gerard McClelland - Bridge Obama
Reserve: David Gibson - Hallfield Titan
Senior Heifer
Best: David Gibson – Ballygowan Tess
Reserve: Dean Farrell - Glenville Trixie
Cow & Calf
Best: David Gibson - Ballygowan Olive II & heifer calf at foot
Reserve: Alan Carson - Lyon Nothing Compares & bull calf at foot.
Young Bull
Best: Henry Griffin - Drumraymond Udon
Reserve: Alex McCauley - Bellair Ugo
Group of Calves
Best: Jackos Blondes / Conor Jackson
Reserve: Lyon Blondes / Alan Carson
John Houston extends his congratulations to all entrants for the quality of cattle across the board and was very appreciative of everyone's friendliness & hospitality. John had a special mention for two cracking calves he seen at Oldschool Blondes and is very much looking forward to seeing how they do at shows and sales next year.
The NI Club would like to thank John for taking the time to judge all the herds , all the herds that entered and the hosts for showing John around. A big thanks to Bo for the photos and last but not least Ganson for the continues sponsorship of the competition.
The awards will be presented at the annual dinner dance in October. Breeders are reminded that entries are open for the October bull and breeding female show and sale at Swatragh Mart. Entries close on the 9th September.
