NIIAS focuses on animal health standards

The issue of animal health sits at the epicentre of all the opportunities and challenges interacting with every livestock farm, writes Richard Halleron.

This was the clear, take-home message from the recent annual conference, hosted by the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS).

Approximately 80 delegates attended the event, held at CAFRE’s Greenmount College campus

So here’s the reality: animal health drives every aspect of livestock production and enterprise efficiency.

Representatives from Ai Services and Queen's University Belfast attended the recent NIIAS annual conference.

This in turn has a direct impact on the carbon footprint of production agriculture.

And, of course, healthier animals are less predisposed to disease, thereby reducing the need for medicine usage within the farming sector.

In other words, poor animal health standards will act to ensure that an animal’s true genetic potential is never realised.

And there is so much that livestock farmers can do to improve the animal health status of their businesses.

Dairy cows at grass

Keeping stock in an environment that is not fit for purpose is the all-important staring point in this regard.

One of the key factors here is the maintenance of proper hygiene standards.

Addressing this issue alone can have a dramatic and positive impact on numerous aspects of herd performance.

For example, clean calving areas will reduce the impact of calf scours while also helping to control the spread of Johne’s Disease.

Implementing timely vaccination programmes is another way of securing the highest possible animal health standards within a farming business.

Meanwhile, it is now inevitable that Bluetonguie will reach Ireland in the not too distant future.

The progress of the midges carrying the disease across Europe has been relentless over recent years.

And the Irish Sea will be but a small encumbrance to them as they keep on their westerly course.

If and when the disease does arrive, the authorities will act accordingly.

But rumours to the effect that sheep continue to be smuggled from Britain on to the island of Ireland are nothing short of scandalous.

Anyone involved in such activity should be subject to the full rigours of the law.

This year has seen three instances of Foot and Mouth Disease confirmed in Europe: Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

Two separate lineages of the virus were identified in the context of these outbreaks.

The resurgence of this disease highlights, one again, the need to control the importation of illegal food imports on to the island of Ireland.

And this means having the proper surveillance procedures operating at all our ports and airports.

But here’s the truly scary scenario: there is a train of thought in certain quarters that the recent foot and mouth outbreaks were a form of bio-terrorism.

Animal health status impacts on all aspects of livestock production

Taking a ‘silo approach’ to animal health misses out fundamentally on the impact this key principle of animal husbandry has across farming as a whole

This was the clear message which veterinarian, Dr Sam Strain, delivered to the NIIAS conference.

He specifically referenced the link between animal health and the issues of production efficiency, carbon footprint and medicine usage.

Moreover, these are all matters that determine the overall sustainability of farming and food at the present time.

Sam Strain is the chief executive of Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI).

Courtesy of his presentation to the NIIAS conference, he confirmed that animal health status has an overarching impact on livestock performance.

In other words an animal’s genetic potential will never be fully reached if its animal health status is compromised, irrespective of the nutritional regimes that are followed.

Clear links have also been confirmed between animal health status, production output and the associated impact on the environment.

Sam Strain further explained: “Between 2007 and 2017 milk output in the United States rose by 24.9%.

“However, greenhouse gas emission levels only increased by 1% during the same period.

“Analysis of these results has clearly shown that animal health status is a clear driver of whole herd efficiency and sustainability levels.”

The AHWNI representative highlighted the need for calves to be tagged as early as possible.

This is a key requirement, linked to the ongoing Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme in Northern Ireland.

Sam Strain also confirmed that further legislation will be required to allow for the full completion of the BVD measure.

Animal health standards are directly linked to the usage of antibiotics within production agriculture.

Sam Strain also confirmed that a specific disease breakdown predisposes animals to other health-related issues.

And this in turn can lead to increased antimicrobial usage.

He added: “There is a tremendous level of interaction between diseases.

“For example, BVD predisposes animal to pneumonia.

“Infectious disease move within animals.

“But simple steps taken by farmers to tackle one specific issue can have repercussions across other aspects of animal health.

“For example, improving he hygiene standards in calving areas to reduce the prevalence of Johne’s disease will also ct to reduce scour levels in newborn calves.”

Sam Strain concluded: “There is also a clear line between improved animal health standards and the carbon footprint generated by a livestock farming business.

“For example, reducing lameness problems within dairy hers will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emission levels.

“And reducing parasite burdens, such as those created by fluke and worms, will also deliver overall reductions in carbon footprint values.

Bluetongue is coming

Bluetonngue disease will, inevitably, reach the island of Ireland. And this may well happen sooner rather than later.

This is the strongly held view Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) deputy chief veterinary officer, Dr David Kyle.

He spoke at the NIIAS conference.

Kyle further explained: “The disease carrying midges will arrive at some stage: we can’t control the weather.

“DAERA is currently monitoring midge and virus populations, specifically in Iris Sea coastal areas.”

The latest figures from Great Britain (GB) confirm the East:West march of the virus.

However, to date, it has not reached those regions with high sheep populations.

Once Bluetonge reaches Irish shores, 20km radius incursion zones will be established in an attempt to get to grips with the disease.

David Kyle referenced the future use of vaccines as a means of farmers getting to grips with the problem within their own businesses.

According to the DAERA representative, a region’s animal health status will have a direct bearing on its ability to export food products.

And, in addition, disease has a direct bearing on animal performance and productivity.

Illegal animal and food importations heighten the risk of new disease threats.

David Kyle confirmed that DAERA has strengthened its presence at all of Northern Ireland’s ports.

And he references as absolute folly, the attempts that have been made by some people to smuggle live sheep into Northern Ireland.

The World Organisation for Animal Health lists 118 notifiable diseases.

All of these are linked to international food trading conditions.

David Kyle again: “Food exports are worth in excess of £6 billion to Northern Ireland’s economy.

“So, protecting the future of our agri food sectors is a key priority.

“And the same principle holds in the Republic of Ireland.”

The DAERA representative referenced the triple threat of Bluetongue, Foot and & Mouth Disease and Highly Patogenic Avian Influenza as being of key concern to Ireland’s agri food sectors at the present time.

He highlighted the tremendous efforts made by the poultry sector in keeping avian influenza at bay over recent times.

However, David Kyke struck a very cautionary note where Foot and Mouth is concerned.

This year has seen outbreaks of the disease confirmed in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia with two different lineages of the virus identified in these cases.

However, when it comes to attributing the initial causes of the disease outbreaks, bio terrorism has been one of the options followed up.

The scourge of bTB

A perceived lack of professional credibility within Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Veterinary Service has been highlighted.

The issue was debated at the NIIAS annual conference, courtesy of a presentation given by Co Down dairy farmer and qualified veterinary surgeon: David Rea.

It is his strongly held view that the professional resolve to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in Northern Ireland on the part of those delivering policy within DAERA Veterinary Service has to be questioned.

He continued: “There is also a total lack of political will at Stormont to tackle the disease. Last year a total of £60M was spent in Northern Ireland, funding the current bTB eradication programme: this is wasted money.

According to Rea, the issue of bTB will only be tackled once wildlife intervention is officially recognised as being an integral part of the solution and appropriate steps taken to make this a reality.

“It’s all about following the science,” he stressed.

“And this is not happening at the present time.”

David Rea used the occasion of the conference to highlight the extreme losses his business had amassed of the back of a continuing bTB breakdown that has been impacting on his herd for the past five years.

“And the problems continue,” he added.

David Rea milks 250 cows close to Crossgar in Co Down

When asked about the option that animal welfare groups will always have to seek judicial reviews on the specific matter of badger culling, he said that strong political leadership is needed to get the issue of bTB under control.

“And this has not been evident up to now,” Rea continued.

“We also need DAERA Veterinary Service playing a strategic role in this context.

DAERA deputy chief veterinary officer, Dr David Kyle, also spoke at the NIIAS conference.

He said that the prospects of getting an agreed strategy, which gets to gripswith the bTB challenge in Northern Ireland, are improving.

The DAERA representative continued: “The enemy is bTB. Moving forward all the stakeholders involved must control the narrative.

“Effective communication is at the heart of all this. It is also a imperative that DAERA follows due process at all times.

“There is a political and professional will to act on the bTB issue in the most strategic way possible.

“And we need to bring all the relevanat stakeholders together on this journey.”