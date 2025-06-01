​Dear Minister

As you are aware, the NI agri-food sector have significant concerns regarding the measures proposed within the consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme 2026- 2029.

We are particularly concerned about how the science is being used, the complete lack of economic impact analysis and inconsistencies between certain measures within this consultation document and other policies which makes it difficult for Stakeholders to comment on these proposals. While we welcome the recently announced extension to the consultation period, this is not adequate given the scale of potential impact and the significant concerns we have with the consultation document alone. For these reasons we are asking you to suspend the current consultation process. We would ask that senior officials directly engage with industry leaders and other relevant stakeholders, working together to develop a set of proposals with incremental steps that will find a balance between improving the environment and maintaining a viable agricultural industry in NI.

The NI agri-food sector is a key contributor to economic output, employment and the rural economy. The gross output of agriculture in 2023 was £2.87bn, while the gross output of food and drinks processing was £6.5bn. The ripple effect is even greater when the indirect contribution of a wide variety of ancillary sectors is taken into account such as construction and logistics. The impacts of these proposals will be far reaching for the rural economy and indeed all of NI and it is therefore untenable that a proper impact assessment has not been carried out.

It is important to confirm that the industry is committed to addressing water quality issues in Northern Ireland and therefore wants to be part of the solution to this ongoing problem. For around twenty years farmers across NI have been required to comply with rules and regulations around nutrient application, storage and record keeping and many have invested significantly to improve environmental compliance on their farm. Supply chain businesses have also been investing in, and working with their farming partners, to drive knowledge and efficiency in nutrient management and water quality improvement. We are collectively committed to continuing this progress and working in partnership with DAERA to address this issue while supporting farmers.

However, farmers and industry are incredibly frustrated at the lack of progress that has been made by other sectors to address water quality concerns and this needs to be immediately rectified to ensure better buy-in from the agricultural sector.

In past reviews Stakeholders would have met on a regular basis with officials to discuss the science, implementation and costs of proposals to find a practical way forward and it is unfortunate that this did not happen on this occasion

Many of us were present at Balmoral Show and were inundated by farmers who are extremely anxious about the proposals and the impact they will have on their farm businesses and the wider supply chain. This stress is unacceptable and could have been avoided.

The NAP review doesn’t just sit in isolation and any measures that are proposed to update for 2026-2029 need to be considered within the evolving policy landscape regarding ammonia, climate action, bovine TB and the sustainable agriculture programme.

We trust that you will consider the above and look forward to hearing from you.

Yours faithfully,

William Irvine, UFU President; Norman Robson, NI Pork and Bacon Forum; Eva Ross, Head of Commercial Partnerships, Yara; Daryl Mclaughlin, NI Meat Exporters Association; James Lowe, NI Agricultural Producers Association; Jonathan Dunn, Chairperson, Ulster Arable Society; Trevor Lockhart, Group Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Ltd; Edward Adamson, NI Chairperson, National Sheep Association; Damian McCloskey, Chairperson, The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA (NI)); David Rankin, ACA (NI) Representative, The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA (NI)); Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland; Colin Kelly, Group Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Dairies; Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive, Dale Farm Ltd; Paul Vernon, Chief Executive, Leprino; Brian Hanafin, Head of Milk Pool & Technical Development, Tirlán; Justin Coleman, Poultry Business Unit Director, Pilgrims Europe; Tony Demaine, Site director, Cranswick Country Foods (Ballymena); Vincent Grant, Director, William Grant and Company LTD; Christopher Frizzell, Director, Pig Procurement & Finishing operations, Sofina Foods Europe; Kenneth Irwin, Managing Director, AN Irwin Feeds Ltd; Michael Redmond, Director, Ballinaskeagh Grains Ltd; David O'Connor, Trade Manager for Ireland, Cefetra Ltd; James Chesnutt, Managing Director, Chestnutt Animal Feeds; Tony McEntee, CEO, Devenish Nutrition; David Aiken, Director, F S Herron Ltd; Garth Boyd, Managing Director, Fane Valley Feeds; Gareth Anderson, Director, FarmGate Nutrition; Joe Gilkinson, Managing Director, Gortavoy Feeds and Farm Supplies Ltd; Tony McIvor, Sales Manager, Goulding NI; Gordon Donaldson, CEO, John Thompson & Sons Ltd; Colin Purdy, Managing Director, Mason's Animal Feeds; John Moore, Managing Director, Moore's Animal Feeds Ltd; Gill Gallagher, CEO, Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Ltd; James Ambrose, Area Manager, Phileo UK and Ireland; Michael McAree, Director, Precision Liquids Ltd; Tim Trail, Managing Director, Strabane Mills Ltd; Graham Booth, Owner, T. J. Booth & Sons Ltd; Ian Hutchinson, Managing Director, Thomas Hutchinson & Sons Ltd; Aidan Fisher, Country Manager, Trouw Nutrition Ireland; Kieran Shields, Managing Director, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd; Clarence Calderwood, Managing Director, United Feeds Ltd; Niall O'Donnell, Managing Director, United Molasses (Ireland) Ltd; Charlie McAllister, CEO, Barnett-Hall; Charles Crawford, Ready Eggs & Skea Eggs; Foyle Food Group; Dunbia; ABP Food Group; WD Meats; C&J Meats; Hewitt Meats; Bawn Bua Foods; Kirsten Dunbar, President, NIVA; Mel Spahn, President, AVSPNI; Sarah Clarke, Technical Manager, Robert Clarke (Keady) Ltd; Michael Bell, NI Food and Drink Association.

Please note: This list is not exhaustive, and other companies may not have been able to respond in the timeframe provided. If anyone wishes to add their name to the letter, please contact [email protected]