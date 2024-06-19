Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thinking of keeping hens? Then you would be joining thousands of backyard keepers in the UK who benefit daily from fresh eggs and on occasion, additional revenue as a small business. However, keeping chickens for pleasure or business should not be entered into without serious consideration to the cost, your welfare responsibilities, and your time.

A secure coop and run are essential to keep your chickens safe from predators and provide them with space to roam. Allow at least four-square metres per hen outdoors and don't forget nesting boxes for egg-laying privacy and perches to encourage natural roosting behaviour. Fresh air and sunlight are essential, so incorporate ventilation and windows.

Be prepared for some upfront costs for the coop, feeders, waterers, and bedding, but don't forget the long-term investment in food. Owning chickens can give you great satisfaction and having fresh eggs every day is a bonus. Chickens are also very friendly and can also be a source of entertainment and even education for children.

In the UK, there is a great selection of layer hens to choose from. If you're looking for pure egg-laying power, hybrids are your best bet. The Goldline, for example, is a friendly and prolific layer, while the Black Rock is a hardy, disease-resistant breed known for its tasty brown eggs.

How to raise laying hens in your backyard

Speckledys are another great option, they are sociable birds and are fantastic foragers and lay brown or speckled eggs. White Leghorns are classic egg layers but can be a bit flighty. Sussex chickens are a good dual-purpose option, providing both meat and cream-coloured eggs. And for something a little different, you could consider the Copper Black Marans as they are calm birds and are excellent winter layers of dark brown eggs.

Chickens are susceptible to an endless array of diseases and complaints. Recently bird flu has caused devastation across commercial poultry farmers and backyard keepers alike, resulting in millions of birds having to be culled to stop the spread of the disease. The most important thing to remember is that chickens can carrysalmonella, so practising good hygiene is essential to avoid transmitting this bacterium to humans.

A balanced diet specifically formulated for laying hens is vital. Don't skimp on freshwater access either – proper hydration keeps your hens healthy and productive. Maintaining good biosecurity by keeping a clean environment through regular coop cleaning and disinfection helps prevent the spread of diseases, protecting your flock. Also, don’t forget the potential for noise complaints from neighbours and the ever-present risk of attracting predators like foxes.

There are regulations to follow when keeping chickens. You now need to register your flock with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) which comes into force on the 1st of October this year. This is to help the UK Government control future disease outbreaks. Also, if you plan to sell your eggs directly to consumers, familiarise yourself with food safety regulations to ensure your product meets all quality and hygiene standards.