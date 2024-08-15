New census to reveal the true impact of rising costs on horse care in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Equine specialist, Harry Hall, has this week announced the launch of its first ever Horse Census - a nationwide survey of horse owners and riders that aims to provide an overarching view of how the economic instability in the UK has impacted horse ownership and equestrian communities.

The inaugural Harry Hall Horse Census is open to all equestrians and will, for the first time, expose the everyday sacrifices equestrians are making in order to prioritise the care and welfare of their horses. This comes after data from World Horse Welfare released earlier this year revealed that, since the start of 2024, welfare enquiries concerning horses have increased by 43 percent compared to 2023.

The findings of the census will be used to identify areas across the equestrian sector that need immediate improvement, with Harry Hall leading the charge on making the pastime more accessible and affordable than ever before, to help ensure that all horses and riders are safe and supported throughout their ownership or riding journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, explains: “It’s imperative for businesses serving communities such as equestrians across the UK to understand how their customers are being impacted by the cost of living crisis, what industry matters are close to their heart and how horse riding and ownership trends are changing.

Harry Hall launches horse census

“We know from previous research that there’s a lack of data across the horse community and understanding how many uninsured riders are regularly taking to UK bridleways is just one example of how we can use the results for good.”

As a thank you for completing the survey, Harry Hall is offering a £10 eVoucher* to participants to spend at HarryHall.com. Respondents need to be over 18 years of age, a UK resident and be a current horse owner or rider.

The anonymised results from the surveys will be made public to “highlight any challenges and concerns that owners are facing”, and their potential impact on horse ownership.

To take part in the Horse Census, please visit: https://harryhallinsurance.com/horse-census/