There was a full clearance of all 24 bulls and all 18 heifers offered for sale at the 2024 Gigginstown House Angus sale on Saturday, 20th April.
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:37 BST
In bright sunshine, a very large crowd gathered at Fennor Farm, and these were supplemented by over 8,000 registered online bidders via the MartEye website.

There was strong bidding for all lots, and Gigginstown Angus’s policy of selling without reserve was rewarded as all 24 bulls offered for sale and all 18 heifers, sold for over €155,000.

The highest price achieved for the bulls was Gigginstown Pirate Boss Y618, a bull sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg, who was offered with 5 star rating and a dairy beef value of €130. The highest price female was Gigginstown Gammer Eva Y548, a Red Angus heifer sired by Corbetstown Red Evan.

Following Saturday’s successful sale, Gigginstown House Angus Manager, Joe O’Mahoney said: “We were delighted to welcome such a large crowd to our Bull Sale at Fennor Farm on Saturday last. In particular the record numbers (over 8,000) who registered to bid online through the MartEye website.

"While prices were a little softer than our 2023 record sale, there was still lots of quality stock at great prices available for breeders. While our bulls averaged €3,900, three of our bulls were sold for just €3,000 each, offering all breeders tremendous value. It was a similar story with the females, and while the highest price achieved was for a beautiful Red Angus heifer at €5,800, the 18 heifers we sold averaged €3,400. However, three of our heifers sold for just €2,100 each, showing that not alone is Gigginstown offering high quality cattle, but also great value at our Annual Angus Sale.

"We wish to sincerely thank all of our supporters, purchasers, and sponsors who have contributed to another very successful Gigginstown Angus sale in 2024.”