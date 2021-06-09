Brexit: ‘EU friends face uncertainty as settlement scheme deadline looms’ says O’Dowd

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said his party will bring a motion to the NI Assembly on the scheme.

“The negative effects of the Brexit agenda are again evident as we approach the deadline of 30 June. EU, EEA and Swiss citizens have made invaluable contributions to our society, health service and economy across Upper Bann. Despite their positive contribution, now as a result of Brexit, they must now apply to the British Government’s scheme to safeguard their rights to live here.

“While many EU citizens have already signed up, the British government has failed to reach all affected communities and citizens. In particular those who do not speak English have been left behind by the British government communication of the scheme. On top of this, there have been significant backlogs in processing applications by EU citizens who have already registered with the scheme. This means that after June, many of our EU neighbours and friends could face uncertainty as to their legal status and, potentially, the threat of deportation so the scheme should be extended.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. Sinn Fein's annual 'Away Day' meeting will take place in the Carrickdale Hotel, Co. Louth on Wednesday 11th September. The meeting is attended by elected representatives from across the island and will address the issues of Brexit, Irish Unity, Sinn Fein's alternative budget and Dail priorities. John O'Dowd

“Brexit was wrong on so many levels but the uncertainty and possibility of deportation of our work colleagues, neighbours and school friends of our children is particularly abhorrent and should be lifted.”

-

-Call for long term solution to algae on Craigavon Lakes Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.