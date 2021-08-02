Missing: John McArdle last seen in Craigavon three days ago
A PSNI appeal has been issued as Co Armagh man, John (JP) McArdle, has been missing for three days.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of John (JP) McArdle. “John was last seen on Friday 30th July in the Craigavon area. “At the time John was wearing navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey jacket and grey trainers. “If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of John please Police on 101 and quote CC421 of 30/07/2021 -
