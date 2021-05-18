Orange Heritage museum to open

The Museum, at Sloan’s House, will be open to the public, in line with the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, May 27.

A spokesperson said: “It has been a long seven months and apart from the shop being open for a few mornings prior to Christmas to allow customers to purchase presents, the building has lain idle.

“That all changes now on 27 May and the Museum Directors and Volunteers are very pleased and very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back again.

The Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

“To mark the reopening, there will be free admission for visitors, so do please take this opportunity to visit the fantastic and unique exhibitions in the premises.

“Initially, the Museum will be open Thursday to Saturday, from 10.00am to 4.00pm; this will be reviewed at the end of June.

“A visit to Sloan’s Parlour where the first Orange Lodge Warrants were signed and issued by James Sloan, after the Battle of the Diamond on 21 September 1795, is a must see,” said the spokesperson.

“Visitors can also view the adjacent “Garden of Remembrance” to see the tree planted by HRH Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, in May 2016, and then finish off their visit by purchasing a souvenir from the gift shop, followed by some refreshments in Sloan’s Coffee Shop.

Sloan's Garden at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

“The gift shop has been restocked for reopening and has the much sought-after Northern Ireland Centenary Ties and Flags available.”

The building is fully disability-friendly.

Prior to reopening, the Directors have had a full and comprehensive Risk Assessment undertaken and all the necessary preventative measures are in place to ensure there are no issues for members of the public.

Due to the limited number of visitors being allowed into the building, it is recommended that an advance booking is made to avoid disappointment: Tel 028 3889 2048 or email [email protected]

In preparation for the reopening, the Museum has been awarded the “We’re Good To Go” industry standard for the tourism and hospitality sector, in partnership with Tourism NI; this confirms that the premises comply with the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The Museum also has retained the 4-Star Visitor Attraction Award for 2021, as assessed by Tourism NI.

For more information check out www.orangeheritage.co.uk/

-

-

Spot checks on pupils as NI principal reveals Snapchat used to get ‘zombie’ drug Spice Read full story here

-

--

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.