And for the amazing farming extravaganza, four days of sunshine are forecast.

It is the culmination of months of planning for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) and for the farmers competing with their livestock.

The show is expecting 100,000 visitors coming to see over 3,500 heads of livestock and 500 trade stands, supported by 300 volunteers.

Ahead of today’s opening, RUAS Group Operations Director Rhonda Geary told the News Letter: "Our main arena attraction this year will be JCB Dancing Diggers. They haven't been with us at Balmoral for almost 30 years which was back in our King's Hall days.

"Basically you have eight JCBS doing all these maneuvers in a choreographed display in the main arena. It is something that the kids of all ages - and adults - will enjoy."

Here are some pictures to enjoy from day one of the show.

