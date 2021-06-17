Traffic alert: Fallen tree causes disruption
A fallen tree is causing traffic disruption this afternoon say the PSNI.
A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that a fallen tree approximately two miles from Gilford, Co Down, on the Lurgan Road, is causing disruption to traffic this afternoon.
“Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”
