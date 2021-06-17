Traffic alert: Fallen tree causes disruption

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that a fallen tree approximately two miles from Gilford, Co Down, on the Lurgan Road, is causing disruption to traffic this afternoon.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

-

Police are appealing for witnesses.

-

Illegal drugs, worth £100,000, found by PSNI Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.