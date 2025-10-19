Pepper joins UFU as corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome Pepper as the newest addition to its growing network of corporate members.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Dromore, Pepper is a fully TASCC approved dependable haulage service to Northern Ireland industry and the agri sector, responsibly transporting bulk animal feeds, grains, raw materials and feed ingredients.

The Pepper Dromore fleet includes bulk tipper and blower trailers which are available for all types of bulk transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “I am delighted to welcome this long-standing family business to our corporate membership.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott, Mark Pepper Director and Derek Pepper Co-founder.

“With several generations rooted in farming, their name will already be familiar to many of our members, many of whom already benefit from their reliable deliveries and excellent service.

“It’s fantastic to see such a dedicated family business so deeply immersed in the agri industry, proudly supporting the UFU.”

Mark Pepper, director, added: “Pepper Dromore Ltd is a family run transport business established in 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sixty years later the family are still members of the agricultural community and are proud to associated with the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

“Our business is immersed in agriculture with the delivery of animal feed being our core business since the company’s inception with our distinctive trucks widely recognised across the farms and roads of Northern Ireland.

“Dedication to customer service is the foundation of our business. We have a highly trained team of drivers, many of whom have strong ties to the rural community with understanding of the challenges and commitment of our local farmers.”

For more information on Pepper transport, follow www.pepperdromore.co.uk.