The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Castlederg.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received at approximately 2.10pm on Wednesday, 12th June of a three-vehicle collision in the Strabane Road area between Listymore Road and Dunrevan Road.

“The collision involved a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

“First aid was provided at the scene, and the driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa, 75-year-old Patricia McGarvey from the Castlederg area, was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance. She sadly passed away in hospital.

“Casualties from the two other involved vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what occurred is ongoing.