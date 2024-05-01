Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “At around 9.50pm, it was reported that a blue BMW was involved in the road traffic collision. Sadly both Kamile and a 19-year-old man died at the scene following the road traffic collision.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."