‘Shortage of migrant labour may hit Xmas’

It is understood a number of food processing plants in NI are operating on about 75% of their normal staffing levels due to a combination of Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

The usual supply of seasonal workers from countries such as Romania and Bulgaria is much lower than normal, with Covid and Brexit being blamed for the problem.

The issue is not yet serious but there are concerns about the impact when Christmas demand for vegetables, meat and dairy products begins to ramp up from September onwards.

An Ulster Farmers Union spokesman told the News Letter: “We have written to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, Home Secretary Priti Patel, all the Northern Ireland MPs and have requested an urgent meeting with Brandon Lewis about the shortage of seasonal labour and also the shortage of HGV drivers.”The causes appears to be a combination of Brexit and Covid. This has the potential to impact on the agri-food sector and Northern Ireland fresh’s food products in the run up to Christmas.”

The shortage of migrant labour has also caused fruit and vegetable farmers in England difficulties in harvesting crops, according to Tom Bradshaw, vice-president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) in England.

He said it was impacting on courgette and peppers crops in Chichester and that there are “big issues with pigs backing up on farms” withe slaughterhouses are only operating four days a week because they haven’t got enough butchers to process the pork.

Britain’s meat processing industry, which is two-thirds staffed by non-UK workers, is currently missing about 14,000 people out of a total of 95,000.

He said there are similar problems getting dairy workers in Wales and Bath.

The comments come as supermarket chains Iceland and Tesco complained that supply chain disruptions are getting worse - also expressing concern about the pending Christmas demand.

High street food retailer Greggs became the latest food business hit by supply chain problems this week. McDonald’s, KFC and Nando have also had similar problems. The British Poultry Council last week said the industry was facing a labour crisis due to Brexit.